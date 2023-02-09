The Lincoln Center presents: ‘A Place Remembered and Imagined’

The Lincoln Center’s newest art installation, “A Place Remembered and Imagined” is displayed in the art gallery Jan. 27. The collection was created by Maja Godlewska, who has had work displayed all over the world.

The Lincoln Center recently announced the debut of “A Place Remembered and Imagined,” an exhibit of works inspired by “the most Instagram-able destinations” without the presence of a phone. The exhibit will be on display noon to 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday until March 4.

This exhibit features the work of Maja Godlewska, artist and professor at the College of Arts and Architecture in Charlotte, North Carolina. Godlewska explores the concept of the great outdoors in a unique and personal way.

“While electronic devices serve as intermediaries in the travelers’ experience — allowing for curating of the experience for an online audience — my own studio practice in response to the phenomenon is painstakingly slow paced,” Godlewska said in her artist statement.

Godlewska acknowledges that for the local community, nature is a part of everyday life. However, for some, local state parks, city parks and greenways have become a refuge for those living in the cities.

“I feel grounded and relaxed looking at it. It’s very quiet in here, and you can really enjoy the pieces.” –Alex Piscatelli, multiple-time exhibit attendee

Aside from stunning visuals and larger-than-average paintings, the exhibit also serves to remind viewers how precious these natural places are for recreation or necessity and how they must strive to protect them for future generations.

“I have been researching the spectacle of global Insta-tourism, following and photo-documenting travelers in the most Instagram-able destinations,” Godlewska said in her artist statement. “I have also been examining how the pandemic — disrupting global tourism and travel — has altered our perception of the outdoors, which has now become a safe space.”

Emily Abrams and her husband, Tony Abrams, heard about the art gallery through the Lincoln Center tour guide.

“It’s really very pretty,” Emily Abrams said. “I would recommend anyone come here. It’s beautiful and quick, definitely worth it.”

The gallery is made of many different free-standing scrolls of artwork, each about 10-20 feet long.

“You know, when you just look in the room, you see big blobs of color, but the closer you get, you see the details and the trees,” Tony Abrams said. “It’s intentional, very good stuff.”

Alex Piscatelli, who has already been to the exhibit multiple times, said he loves being around the artwork all day.

“I feel grounded and relaxed looking at it,” Piscatelli said. “It’s very quiet in here, and you can really enjoy the pieces,”

Piscatelli had the opportunity to watch people experience this art for the first time on both opening day and the days to follow but has yet to hear a negative review of the work.

“It’s a very good exhibit,” Piscatelli said. “I like the art, I like what it stands for and I will hopefully be seeing it again before it leaves Fort Collins.”

The exhibit is open and free to the public. If you’re an art lover, or simply looking for a quiet place to relax and enjoy some skillful artistry, wander on down to The Lincoln Center.

“A Place Remembered and Imagined” is an original and limited exhibit you won’t want to miss.

