Horoscopes+Jan.+23-29

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

The new moon this past Saturday has welcomed us to the age of Aquarius. Ruled by the innovative planet Uranus, you will find yourself socializing with large groups and putting extra love into creative projects. Now is the time to embrace your uniqueness and march to the beat of your own drum. If you have been feeling lost, you will receive a wake-up call when the sun creates a sextile with Jupiter Jan. 24. There is a high chance for manifestations to come true at this time.

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are a great multitasker, but the recent new moon has been encouraging you to ground yourself. You need time to take a deep breath so you can reflect on your life and the relationships you want to develop. Remember that balance is key.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

There is nothing wrong with letting go of people who are no longer meant to be on your path. You deserve that right. It may be difficult to see at first, but you are vibrating at a new, high frequency. Positive energy is going to follow you wherever you go.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Fate is on your side this week, Gemini. The universe is guiding you toward something new to do. It could be joining a club or picking up a different hobby. Whatever it is, enjoy being in the moment because it is part of the healing process.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Ad

Being home is one of your joys, but you have been stepping out of your comfort zone lately. You will find yourself being surrounded by nature more. When you do this, you will likely have many spiritual revelations.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are the life of the party. Everyone enjoys being surrounded by your energy, but sometimes this can get draining. Listen to your emotions this week and take restful naps because you need sunshine too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You may be nervous about taking on a new career opportunity because you have been wishing for one for years. Being extroverted is sometimes difficult for you, Virgo, but don’t let that stop you. It’s your time to shine.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Your open mind and curiosity are bringing you abundance this week. You have been more motivated as a result of finding happiness within small moments in your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You have some secret admirers, and people are looking toward your aura often. You are radiating confidence because you have truly worked on your root chakra, which is the energy that helps you stay grounded.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You are magic, Sagittarius. You see life in the most beautiful way, and people admire you for it. This week will be focused on getting work done, but because the present is always a journey in your world, you are bound to connect the pieces of something you have been searching for.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Sometimes it feels like you are living the same routine, but that is not how it will be during the coming weeks. Prepare to be surrounded by friends and new experiences that are sure to keep you on your toes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Happy birthday! You are aligned with the universe, and your gift is going to come in the form of finding your life purpose and reconnecting with someone after spending time apart. Your material abundance is destined to grow at this time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

When it comes to work, you can often get overwhelmed because you love to daydream. Instead of forcing yourself to operate long, strenuous hours, try to schedule out a routine and find when you feel the most productive. You got this, Pisces.



Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.