Planning a staycation? Here’s 7 FoCo events to look forward to

As Colorado State University prepares for break, some students intend to stay in town while their friends go home or on extravagant vacations. If you’re choosing to stay in town this year, we’ve got some events for you to try out in the week ahead.

1. ‘Head Cheese’ at the Museum of Art Fort Collins — Ends March 13

“Head Cheese: a 25-Year Retrospective” is ending its exhibition at the Museum of Art Fort Collins just as spring break begins this year. The artist behind the exhibit, Sean O’Meallie, previously worked as a toymaker and brings his skills into a variety of sculptures.

As this exhibition ends soon, spending one day of your staycation at the Museum of Art means you get to see the exhibition while most college students are far away, leaving less crowds and more time for you to explore the exhibit by yourself or with a date. The Museum of Art Fort Collins is located in Old Town at 201 S. College Ave.

2. Improv 101 and open mic at The Comedy Fort — March 14

Looking to branch out over break? Check out The Comedy Fort’s Improv 101 class at 6 p.m. March 14 or the comedy open mic at 7 p.m., and let the performer in you make themself known. The Comedy Fort lets open mic performers sign up as soon as 6 p.m., making this a good opportunity to learn before going onstage.

Not interested in performing? You can also bring a friend or two and watch amateur comics riff with the crowd and enjoy a couple drinks. If all your friends are out of town, try going solo, and enjoy your alone time. The Comedy Fort is located at 167 N. College Ave.

3. Vacations, Harmless and Lady Denim concert at The Coast — March 15

During the week, it can be difficult to go to concerts due to early classes and homework. Spring break allows a fun opportunity to discover both new and local music, and this show offers a good variety. Australian alternative-indie band Vacations offers surf rock and dreamy instrumentals depending on the album. Los Angeles-based Harmless, the stage name for 28-year-old musician Nacho Cano, supports Vacations on tour with electronic bedroom-pop sounds.

Lady Denim, a local act out of Fort Collins, opens the show on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with their classic indie-pop sound. The band will bring a taste of Fort Collins with them as they join Vacations and Harmless at The Coast. Since Lady Denim’s following includes a lot of students who will be leaving town for the break, this is a good chance to see them live if you haven’t yet. To buy tickets, visit Eventbrite. The Coast is located at 254 Linden St.

4. Watch ‘X’ at The Lyric — March 18

Have a night out to the (horror) movies before entering the last weekend of break. This A24 film follows filmmakers working to make a sexually explicit movie about a farmer’s daughter before being caught by the socially conservative elderly couple hosting them.

The group fights for their lives after they’re caught, leading to a potentially iconic slasher film starring Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega. Since there isn’t much out about the film yet except that it isn’t streaming on release day, you can skip the spoilers and spend your night supporting a locally owned and operated theater instead of Netflix. To check out when showings are planned, visit The Lyric cinema’s website. The Lyric is located at 1209 N. College Ave.

5. Meet (and feed) black-footed ferrets at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery — March 19

From 10-10:30 a.m., the Fort Collins community can interact with black-footed ferrets at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. According to their website, black-footed ferrets are critically endangered animals. Black-footed ferrets, unlike the pet store variety, are native to North America and solitary creatures.

While you’re at the Museum of Discovery, you can also check out their other exhibits, like “Energy on the Move.” While lots of their exhibits cater to families, there’s no reason a college student can’t take advantage of their fun events. FCMoD is located at 408 Mason Court.

6. Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl — March 19

If you’re looking forward to a big crowd and a day of enjoying local drinks and food, Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl might be the event for you. With a costume contest, drink specials and waived covers at bars all over town, this event is expected to be huge, even as students are away for the week.

Check-in for the event goes from 4-6 p.m., with the party starting at The Yeti Bar and Grill at 23 Old Town Square. Lucky’s is releasing a crawl map the day of the event along with information on deals at various bars. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

7. Bikes and Brunch — March 20

From 9-11:30 a.m., Trek Bicycle Fort Collins North is offering a chance for anyone interested in mixed-surface riding the chance to ease themselves into the activity with new friends. The event will take off from Trek Bicycle Fort Collins North at 202 W. Laurel St. for a 25-30-mile ride, according to the event website.

Once you’ve made your way throughout the northeast side of Fort Collins on bike, the group will get together for brunch at Rainbow Restaurant, giving you the chance to mingle with other bicyclists and enjoy a mimosa and French toast to cool down from the ride.

