Horoscopes Feb. 14-20
February 14, 2022
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)
Open up your mind, Aquarius. Listening to the beliefs of others does not invalidate your own and may even give you a stronger platform to stand on.
PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)
Pisces, start something new. It’s almost your birthday season, so starting something you’ve always wanted to do is a good early present to yourself.
ARIES (March 21 – April 19)
What do your friends mean to you, Aries? Show those closest to you how much you care about them — remember, we’re all just people.
TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)
Taurus, let yourself feel things. It’s OK to take some time away from work or school to process your emotions and have a mental health day.
GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)
Have a little faith, Gemini. Sit back and look at the world through rose-colored glasses; nothing is nearly as bad as it may seem.
CANCER (June 21 – July 22)
Cancer, get out there this week. Express yourself however you want, regardless of what you’re afraid others might think. Be yourself.
LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)
Compromise is the key to relationships, Leo. Instead of “my way or the highway,” try to accept and try out other peoples’ ways of doing things.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)
Virgo, lean into the fact that you’re a creature of habit. Going outside your comfort zone is good, but right now you should just do what you do best.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)
Take a chance, Libra — you might be used to just coasting through life, but do at least one thing that you normally wouldn’t.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)
Scorpio, emotional pathways are opening up for you. You currently have the vocabulary and the means to let others know how you feel.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)
What does home mean to you, Sagittarius? Spruce up your living space, make a meal from your childhood or just do something cozy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)
Capricorn, don’t abandon your morals. It may be tempting to push your boundaries for a night out or a significant other, but resist it.
