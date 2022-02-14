Horoscopes Feb. 14-20

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Hailee Stegall, Arts and Culture Reporter
February 14, 2022

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) 

Open up your mind, Aquarius. Listening to the beliefs of others does not invalidate your own and may even give you a stronger platform to stand on. 

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Pisces, start something new. It’s almost your birthday season, so starting something you’ve always wanted to do is a good early present to yourself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

What do your friends mean to you, Aries? Show those closest to you how much you care about them — remember, we’re all just people. 

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, let yourself feel things. It’s OK to take some time away from work or school to process your emotions and have a mental health day. 

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Have a little faith, Gemini. Sit back and look at the world through rose-colored glasses; nothing is nearly as bad as it may seem.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, get out there this week. Express yourself however you want, regardless of what you’re afraid others might think. Be yourself.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Compromise is the key to relationships, Leo. Instead of “my way or the highway,” try to accept and try out other peoples’ ways of doing things. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Virgo, lean into the fact that you’re a creature of habit. Going outside your comfort zone is good, but right now you should just do what you do best. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Take a chance, Libra — you might be used to just coasting through life, but do at least one thing that you normally wouldn’t. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, emotional pathways are opening up for you. You currently have the vocabulary and the means to let others know how you feel. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

What does home mean to you, Sagittarius? Spruce up your living space, make a meal from your childhood or just do something cozy. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) 

Capricorn, don’t abandon your morals. It may be tempting to push your boundaries for a night out or a significant other, but resist it. 

Reach Hailee Stegall at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @stegallbagel.