Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Engle: Pretentiousness is misunderstood

Willow Engle, Copy Chief
August 27, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

There is perhaps no phrase that has been more detrimental to modern artistic and cultural discourse than “Let people enjoy things.”

“Let people enjoy things” as an idea is innocuous in and of itself. If someone is having fun, why ruin that for them? The beauty of art and culture is its diversity, and anyone who argues no one should enjoy anything but the things they enjoy is anti-intellectual in their own right.

However, this concept has taken on a life of its own in modern culture. Contemporary discourse has been boiled down to the innocent people who want to “enjoy things” and the self-important snob whose pretentious tastes ruin that. Social media posts satirizing these exchanges have grown increasingly popular over the years, pitting a normal person against a rude, ostentatious know-it-all who spits out obscure references and scoffs at their interlocutor’s vanilla tastes.

These posts, while often funny for those of us who have had the displeasure of interacting with a know-it-all like this before, are a bastardization of pretentiousness’ true nature and clearly show how the advent of Gen Z’s “Cringe Culture” has created an aversion to sincerity.

If someone or something is pretentious, they are attempting to display a greater sense of cultural importance than they actually possess. As philosophy professor Iskra Fileva described in her 2021 article “How People Become Pretentious,” pretentiousness is a performance of the social self. It is precisely not the quality of liking obscure, sophisticated aspects of culture or criticizing popular aspects — it is performatively enjoying or critiquing these things.

This is the key misunderstanding that has ruined so much of modern artistic dialogue. Earnestly liking a piece of art, digging into its meaning and discovering an interpretation for that art is not pretentious. Similarly, sincerely caring about a medium and critiquing pieces of it that you find to be uninteresting, poorly executed or surface level is not pretentious.

This brings us back to “letting people enjoy things.”

I love music. It’s far more common to see me wearing a large pair of noise-canceling Sony headphones connected to a retro MP3 player than not. I listen to genre nearly indiscriminately — you’re equally likely to find me listening to SOPHIE’s hyperpop as Ornette Coleman’s free jazz. On the other hand, I do not care for Taylor Swift’s music in the slightest. Her music is — in my opinion — soulless, vapid and overwhelmingly devoid of substance.

Following contemporary connotations, I am extremely pretentious; I am that self-important snob whose pretentious tastes ruin the enjoyment of Taylor Swift fans. Am I a self-important snob? Maybe — not for me to say. Am I pretentious, however? Absolutely not.

There is no percentage of my tastes that is a performance. I don’t listen to — what’s typically branded as — eclectic music to impress anyone. Similarly, I don’t dislike mainstream music like Taylor Swift to portray a social identity, I dislike it because I earnestly love the medium and I dislike music that doesn’t stack up to the work I love. Earnest enjoyment does not equal pretentiousness; in fact, they are antithetical.

This does not mean that many people who are often labelled pretentious are not snobbish, rude and performative. Anyone who’s been in an English class with a man who wants to show everyone else he knows more than them because he read “Infinite Jest” knows these types of people are abundant. These performances are often rooted in narcissism, and it is immensely clear to any onlookers that these rude snobby types do not sincerely care for the mediums in which their pretension lies. The problem with these types isn’t what they claim to like; it is their selfish, rude and oftentimes misogynistic social performance.

This is where the modern definition of pretentiousness — and its relation to the “just let people enjoy things” mentality — become harmful. Conflating earnest love and critiques with supercilious performance obfuscates how pretentiousness actually manifests in daily life. If a film buff who loves foreign films and has sincere critiques of “Barbie” is given the exact same description as a man who belittles and scoffs at people who enjoyed “Barbie” because he watched “The Color of Pomegranates,” how can the concept of pretentiousness be treated with any seriousness? How can something used so lightly be given any credence as a legitimate criticism?

Pretentiousness is a real issue, and it should be treated as such. However, earnest love and enjoyment is just as real, and the sooner we reembrace sincerity as a society, the better.

Reach Willow Engle at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
Wide receiver Lavon Brown (82) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Keynan Higgins (89) during a spring football scrimmage April 26.
CSU football looks forward to first road test against Washington
Courtesy of CSU Archives & Special Collections
Meet 4 CSU scientists who left indelible field contributions
Courtesy of CSU Community Literacy Center
CSU Community Literacy Center amplifies public creativity, education
More in Collegian Columnists
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.
Weishaar: Dorm move-in perpetuates unnecessary consumerism
Proulx: Colorado has an establishment Democrat problem
Proulx: Colorado has an establishment Democrat problem
Seymour: Social media glamorizes the roommate connection
Seymour: Social media glamorizes the roommate connection
More in Homepage
horoscopes
Horoscopes Aug. 24-31
Eve Wilson (27) spikes the ball during Colorado State University volleyball's Green & Gold Scrimmage Aug. 23. CSU's first game will be against Colgate University on Aug. 29.
CSU volleyball enters milestone season before transition to Pac-12
Graphic of person listening to music with headphones.
New semester, new music: Don't overlook these 2025 album releases
About the Contributor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden’s journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.