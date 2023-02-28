Women’s track and field strikes gold at Mountain West Indoor Championship

Colorado State University’s track and field put on a show at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championship with multiple athletes taking gold.

Throughout the three-day event, the Rams were put to the test, but the women held on to become the 2023 champions, making them back-to-back Mountain West indoor champs. The women had a final score of 125.5, beating the University of New Mexico by just one point. The men put up a good fight but could not take first as they finished second behind the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Graduate student Sarah Carter led the way for the women’s track team, winning two gold medals during the championship. Carter won her first medal Friday night in the women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 17.21 seconds. The next day, Carter continued to dominate in the distance events, winning her second medal in the women’s 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:07:28, landing in CSU’s top five times for the event.

Jahzara Davis was another Ram to win a medal for women’s track as she placed third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.52 seconds. Every point mattered for the women this year as it came down to the last event, the 4×400-meter relay. The women did take first in this event, but placing fifth would have been enough for the Rams to hold their lead.

While men’s track didn’t place first in any events this year, three athletes still took home medals. The men had two silver medalists, as Michael Mooney finished second in the men’s 3,000-meter and Ryan Birkmeier finished second in the men’s 800-meter. The one bronze medal belongs to Germain Barnes, as he finished third in the men’s 60-meter hurdles.

Now that the Mountain West Championship is over, CSU’s track and field teams will start preparing for the outdoor season, which begins March 24. But the indoor season isn’t over for everyone as a few Rams wait on confirmation regarding their participation in the NCAA Championship meet.

