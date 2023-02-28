CSU field sees double-digit podium spots in Albuquerque takeover

The Colorado State field team put together all of their impressive work throughout the indoor season to rack up 13 top-three finishes at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championship this past weekend.

The Rams started the championship on day one as Lexie Keller dominated the women’s pentathlon event with a total of 4,306 points, winning the event and finishing with the second best mark in the entire nation that day. She placed top five in all five events, with first place finishes in the shot put and long jump portions.

Ad

On the men’s side, Drew Thompson won the heptathlon with a personal record of 5,281 total points. Fellow Ram Elijah Scott ended the day on the podium with 5,148 points to earn the bronze.

The third first place finish came from pole vaulter Eldridge Harris, who defended his outdoor title from last year by clearing the 5.15-meter mark. Later that day, Mya Lesnar finished first in the women’s weight throw with a personal record of 20.68 meters. Teammate Michaela Hawkins took home the bronze with a mark of 18.65 meters.

Lesnar doubled up on podium spots, earning her way to third place in the shot put. But fellow CSU thrower Gabi McDonald bested her with a second place finish at 17.55 meters, another personal record.

The fifth and final first place finish came courtesy of Allam Bushara, whose mark of 15.72 meters in the men’s triple jump was good enough to secure the gold.

There were two more silver medals handed out to Rams: one to Celyn Stermer in the women’s pole vault and the other to Mariano Kis in the men’s shot put.

To round out podium finishes, Ryan Blake won the third place spot for the men’s high jump event.

Now that the Rams have racked up plenty more accolades during the indoor season, the team is ecstatic to begin the transition to outdoor season, which begins in late March.

However, before the beginning of the outdoor season, a select few Colorado State athletes will move on to the indoor track and field NCAA championships March 10-11 to represent the university on the big stage.

Reach Dylan Heinrich at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dylanrheinrich.