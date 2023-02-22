Rams field preps for success in Mountain West Championship

As the indoor track season winds down, one major event remains for the Colorado State University field team. The Mountain West Track and Field Championship meet will take place Feb. 23-25 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Rams always turn up for the MW Championships, with the women winning the title last year and the men’s team finishing in a close second.

Ad

“I hope everyone is able to go into it feeling their best and then leave it like they gave their all,” -Michaela Hawkins, CSU thrower

Most of CSU field enters the championship with a wave of momentum, including pole vaulter Celyn Stermer. Stermer has steamrolled her way through the indoor season, setting a personal record and resetting her own CSU indoor pole vault record at 4.13 meters at the University of Colorado Boulder Potts Invitational back in January. The senior has consistently impressed all season, with three separate marks of 4 meters or higher.

“I’ve never done a big (personal record) this early in the season,” Stermer said. “I feel like I have a bit of confidence heading into conference.”

This will be the Rams’ second trip to New Mexico this season, as the majority of the field team was there two weeks before to compete in the Don Kirby Invitational. It was a great opportunity for CSU field to test themselves against some of the top teams from across the nation, especially for sophomore Taye Raymond.

“Being able to feel the runway and how the track was picking up and know what it’s like,” Raymond said. “You can kind of visualize how conference is going to go when you’re there.”

The indoor season has continuously built up to the crescendo of the Mountain West Conference Championship. The Rams have been preparing over these past several meets and are ready to give their all to not only compete but win. Thrower Michaela Hawkins and the rest of the tight-knit group are ready to make another run at the title.

“I hope everyone is able to go into it feeling their best and then leave it like they gave their all,” Hawkins said.

Reach Dylan Heinrich at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dylanrheinrich.