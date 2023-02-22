CSU track and field prepares for championship meet

Now that the regular indoor season is over, Colorado State University’s track team will compete in the Mountain West Conference Championship meet Feb. 23-25 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. With the postseason on the horizon, expect the Rams to put everything they have into qualifying for the NCAA Championship.

Rams track had an exciting indoor season with plenty of highs and lows, including some broken school records. One of the highs this season was senior, Emily Chaston who dominated her way through the competitions and made outstanding progress for the postseason ahead of her.

Ad

“I think our team is just really excited to be healthy and working together. We are really excited for this season.” –Emily Chaston, CSU distance runner

Chaston had a record-breaking run in the women’s 3,000-meter event at the Husky Invitational earlier this year. She ran the race in 9 minutes, 17.99 seconds, destroying the previous school record by almost 9 seconds. Earlier this year, Chaston talked about how exciting this season would be, which was clearly an understatement.

“I think our team is just really excited to be healthy and working together,” Chaston said. “We are really excited for this season.”

The fifth-year senior Sarah Carter was another Ram to break a school record this season. Carter ran the women’s 5,000-meter with a time of 15:45.63, which gave her the top spot in Ram history. Carter beat the previous school record, which was held by current teammate Lily Tomasula-Martin, by 20 seconds.

If all goes well at the Mountain West Championship, the Rams will look to compete in the NCAA Championship, which takes place March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. CSU track has had a solid indoor season, but with the outdoor season soon to come, there is still a lot of work for the Rams going forward. The outdoor track season starts March 24 at the Spank Blasing Invitational in Pueblo, Colorado.

Reach Tyler Azzaro at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TylerAzzaro