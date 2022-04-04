Braidon’s picks in behind-the-scenes Rams football

With the 2021 Colorado State University football season coming to an end a few months ago, 12 graduating Rams hit the field last Wednesday to show off their physical capabilities in the hope of catching the eyes of NFL scouts at the 2022 CSU pro day. Here’s my take on who excelled in their attempt to earn a spot on NFL rosters.

While Trey McBride took most of the attention from the media, he wasn’t the only tight end making their case for NFL scouts. Cam Butler, who missed the last five games of the 2019 campaign and the entirety of the 2020 season due to a foot injury, has made quite a name for himself without letting his past stop him in his tracks.

Butler was named to the John Mackey Award watch list in both 2018 and 2019 and played all 10 out of 12 games last season, snagging 10 receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns. At pro day, he looked comfortable and remarkably strong. He did not drop a pass all day and showed off quickness and change of direction more similar to a wide receiver than a tight end. Although the focus at the tight end position was on McBride, Butler proved he could end up as a free agent pickup following draft night.

On the defensive side of the ball, I loved what I saw from defensive back Logan Stewart. Stewart was incredibly fast for his 40-yard dash. I hand clocked him at 4.32 seconds, which means he probably ran closer to the 4.4-4.5 second range, which is still a very impressive speed time. He played 10 of 12 games in the 2021 season, tallying 28 total tackles and one interception. He looked comfortable and determined as ever, proving to scouts he is a worker on the field. After this workout, he could be what some teams could want in a project player at the safety position.

Keeping with the theme of draft stock rising for special team players, my pick would have to be long snapper Ross Reiter. The connection he and Ryan Stonehouse had during their time at CSU was effortless, and it allowed both players to shine during games and stand out during pro day.

Reiter was perfect in all his snaps, whether they were to Stonehouse on a punt or for a kicking hold. Stonehouse didn’t have to move his hands but ever so slightly due to Reiter’s snapping accuracy. He also showed strong blocking ability and is more than capable of going to a team in need after draft night. His accuracy, in my opinion, could possibly get him taken late in the draft along with Stonehouse if scouts paid the attention these guys were due.

On the topic of Rams football, the 2022 team will be hosting a green vs. gold spring game April 23 at 1 p.m. for all Ram fans to attend and for new head coach Jay Norvell to present a fresh look at what could be a building year for CSU. The Rams will also have their first game of the 2022 season on Sep. 3, facing off at the University of Michigan.

Reach Braidon Nourse at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @BraidonNourse.