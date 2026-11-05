No Work Experience Yet? How an AI Resume Builder Turns Coursework and Campus Jobs Into a Resume Recruiters Read

The resume on the table at a career center drop-in review last month had a section called “Relevant Coursework” that listed eleven classes by course number, from the chemistry lab everybody takes freshman year to a 300-level statistics course. Below it, almost as an afterthought, sat one line: “Dining Services, 2024 to present.” The student who wrote it, a junior in agricultural business I’ll call Theo, wanted a summer internship with a farm cooperative’s grain marketing team, and he was convinced the page looked empty because he had never held what he called a real job.

He had. He’d worked fourteen hours a week in a residence hall dining center for two years, had been made a shift lead last spring, closed out the register at night and trained most of the new student workers who start every August. He’d also spent a semester on a four-person class project building a market analysis for a coffee roaster in Old Town, and the owner used it to price a new wholesale account. None of that appeared on the page in a form a recruiter would recognize.

Most sophomore and junior resumes at a big state school look like Theo’s. The experience exists. It’s buried under course numbers, or squeezed into one line because the student assumes campus work doesn’t count.

Coursework that counts, and coursework that doesn’t

A recruiter screening internship applications does not need your transcript. A list of course titles tells them you’re enrolled in a major, which they already knew from your first line. What they want is a class where you produced something: a report, a design, a data set, a presentation to someone outside the classroom.

Three kinds earn a spot.

A capstone or senior design project. Juniors usually haven’t started one, but if your major has an early capstone, this is your strongest academic entry. Treat it like a job, with a title, a team size, a deliverable and a client if there was one.

A lab with a real method. “General Chemistry Lab” earns nothing. A soil science lab where you ran nutrient tests on samples from a research plot and wrote up the results tells an environmental consulting firm that you can follow a protocol and record data carefully. Name the technique, and say where the results ended up, even if the answer is a lab report and a poster session at the end of the semester.

A group project with a deliverable someone used. Students undersell this one constantly. Theo’s coffee roaster project had a client, a team, a twelve-page report and a final presentation, and the owner changed a price because of it. That is project experience, and it belongs in a section called Projects, formatted like a job and sitting where a job would.

Everything else (gen eds, the intro sequence, the class you took to fill a requirement) comes off, or shrinks to a single coursework line with three or four titles at most.

Turning those projects into bullets is the part Quillbot’s ai resume builder handles well. You write what happened in plain sentences, and it drafts short, results-focused resume bullets that you then edit until they sound like you.

Your dining hall job is doing more work on that page than you think

Campus jobs carry real weight for internship recruiters, because they show you can hold a schedule, follow procedures and deal with the public while passing your classes. The trouble is how students list them: employer, dates, maybe “served food.”

Look at what the job involved. If you were promoted to shift lead, you supervised other students, assigned stations and made calls when someone didn’t show. If you closed out a register or counted a cash drawer, you were trusted with money, and a bank, a retailer or a co-op’s accounting office notices that right away. If you trained new hires, you taught a procedure to people who had never done it, probably during a rush. And if you worked the front desk at the rec center, you checked in hundreds of people a shift, enforced guest-pass and equipment policies that some of them didn’t like and filled out the occasional injury report, which adds up to customer service, policy enforcement and incident documentation in one job that plenty of students describe in three words as “swiped student IDs.”

Count things. How many students on your shift, how many people you trained, how many meals or check-ins on a busy night, if a supervisor can confirm a rough figure. Numbers you can’t support stay out.

Where does a club go?

Under Leadership and Activities, below projects and work. An officer role gets a bullet or two, each with something you did: ran the budget, booked speakers, organized the spring service day. Membership alone gets one line or nothing.

Theo’s old resume listed the agribusiness club with the word “member” and nothing else, even though he had organized two farm tours for about 30 students, collected the sign-ups and booked the vans through a university office. That became one bullet: “Organized two farm tours for 30 club members, coordinating sign-ups and transportation.” Short, checkable, done.

Building it in Quillbot

The builder has four ways in: import your LinkedIn profile data, upload an existing resume file, paste experience from another document or start from a blank page. Theo pasted, since his old resume lived in a Google Doc full of decent material in the wrong order. From there it runs in four steps: enter your career details, generate content with AI, customize layout and content, download.

Choose the student template. Quillbot offers five styles (student, professional, minimalist, creative and ATS-friendly), and the student one puts education and projects where a recruiter expects them on an undergraduate resume. Keep it to one page. The builder is built around a focused one-page format, and for a sophomore or junior applying to internships, one page is what recruiters expect anyway.

For each entry, write a plain description first. Theo’s for the dining center:

I’ve worked at a residence hall dining center since fall 2024, about 14 hours a week. Last spring I became a shift lead. On my shifts I assign 8 to 10 student workers to stations, cover when someone calls out, and close the register and count the cash drawer at the end of the night. I’ve trained around 20 new student employees, mostly in August when everyone starts. Dinner rush is usually 600 to 700 students.

Then one line telling it what he was applying for:

Write 3 resume bullets from this for an agricultural marketing internship. Put the supervision and cash handling first. Do not add anything I didn’t say.

The draft came back close to this:

Lead shifts of 8 to 10 student employees in a high-volume dining center serving 600 to 700 students at dinner

Reconcile register and cash drawer at close, following university cash-handling procedures

Trained approximately 20 new hires on food safety, station setup and service standards

He made two edits. “Following university cash-handling procedures” was a fair inference, but he checked with his manager before keeping it. “Food safety” he cut, because his training covered station setup and service, and he didn’t want to be quizzed on a certification he doesn’t hold. Quillbot’s page tells users to review AI-generated content for accuracy before applying, which is the habit that caught both.

Then layout. Colors, fonts, spacing and sections are adjustable; he left the student template mostly alone and nudged the font size once to keep everything on a single page. The download comes without a watermark, and he can export a new version after the summer.

The builder will also draft a professional summary if you want one. On an undergraduate one-pager, keep it to two lines or skip it and let the projects carry the top of the page. A Skills line does more work: Excel pivot tables, the survey tool you used, a lab technique, Spanish at a conversational level. Leave off “teamwork” and “communication,” since your bullets already show both.

Many internship postings at large companies run through an applicant tracking system. Quillbot describes its layouts as parse-safe because they use standard section headings and consistent formatting, and the page says plainly that no builder can guarantee getting through every ATS screen. Standard headings help the software read you, and that’s the whole claim.

Before and after

Theo’s group project, as he first listed it under Relevant Coursework:

Agribusiness marketing course (group project), Spring 2026

After, moved up into a Projects section:

Market Analysis, Old Town coffee roaster (client project, 4-person team), Spring 2026 – Compared wholesale pricing across 6 regional roasters and presented findings to the business owner – Co-wrote a 12-page report recommending a wholesale price tier the owner adopted for a new café account – Designed and ran a survey of 15 local café managers and turned the results into charts for the final presentation

The first version tells a recruiter which class he sat in. The second shows he has already done a small piece of the work the internship involves, for a business with real customers, and gives him something to talk about for five minutes.

The table

What you have What it is called on a resume Where it goes A class group project with a client Client project or market analysis Projects, formatted like a job A lab where you ran tests and wrote up results Lab research, with the named method Projects, plus the method under Skills Shift lead at a dining center Your official title, then supervision, cash handling and training Work Experience, with team size and volume Front desk at the rec center Your official title, then policy enforcement and incident reports Work Experience Treasurer of a student club Club Treasurer, with the budget you managed Leadership and Activities

Use the job title your employer actually gave you. Describe the work in the bullets, not by inventing a grander title.

One page, handed across a folding table

The fall career fair runs on short conversations. A recruiter from an engineering firm or a food company may meet a couple hundred students in an afternoon, and the paper you hand over is what they glance at while you talk and what they scribble notes on after you leave. Some of them were Rams themselves and still remember working the dining halls, which helps more than you’d expect. Bring ten or so copies in a folder so they don’t crumple in your backpack. One page only, because a stapled second page gets separated or skipped.

Have a fifteen-second version ready: “I’m a junior in ag business. I lead shifts at a dining center, and last spring I did a pricing analysis for a coffee roaster in Old Town.” Hand the page over while you say it, so they’re reading the same thing you’re describing. If they ask about the project, you have a specific story, and that conversation is why it moved up the page. Ask one question about the role itself, for example what last summer’s intern worked on, and jot the recruiter’s name on the back of the fair map so your follow-up email can mention the conversation.

Applying to two different kinds of internship? Make two versions. Go back into Quillbot’s ai resume builder, change the one line that names the target role, regenerate the bullets for the entries that matter and export a new version. A marketing-leaning page and a finance-leaning page from the same experience take about twenty minutes.

The career center will review your page before the fair, too. Drop-in hours get packed the week before, so go early.

Mistakes recruiters notice

Course numbers. Nobody outside your department knows what they mean. “Responsible for” at the start of every bullet. Start with what you did. Leaving the campus job as one line, when it’s often your best evidence that you’re reliable. Keeping AI bullets that add skills or certifications you don’t have. Two pages, or one page in 8-point type. Cut an entry instead. An objective that says you want “to gain experience.” Everyone does, so use the space for a project. A university email you stop checking. Recruiters reply to the address on the page, sometimes weeks after the fair, so list the one you read every day.

Questions from the review table

I only have a dining hall job and classes. Is that enough for an internship application? For many sophomore and junior internships, yes, if each entry shows what you did and at what scale. Recruiters hiring interns expect campus jobs and coursework.

Should I list my GPA? If it’s 3.0 or above, most students do. Some applications ask for it regardless, so know it.

Can I use the AI bullets exactly as they come out? Treat them as a draft. Quillbot’s own page recommends reviewing generated content for accuracy, and anything you couldn’t explain in an interview should go.

Will the student template get past screening software? It uses standard headings and clean formatting, which helps, but Quillbot says no builder can guarantee passing every ATS screen.

Tonight, before the fair

Open the document where your old resume lives and find the campus job. Under it, write four plain sentences: who you supervised or trained, what you were trusted with, how busy it got and how long you’ve been there. That paragraph is your first real entry.