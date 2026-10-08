How to Plan a Winter Move in Minneapolis

Winter moves are a fact of life in Minneapolis. Leases turn over on the first of the month, new jobs start in January, and not every family gets to pick a mild weekend in June. Moving when the ground is frozen and the forecast changes by the hour takes more planning than a summer move, but it is very doable once you respect what the season hands you. Here is how to keep a cold-weather move in the Twin Cities smooth from the first box to the last.

Watch the calendar and the forecast

The biggest variable in a winter move here is timing, and most of it is outside your control. Snow can shut down a street for a day, plows come through on their own schedule, and daylight is short enough that the sun slips below the skyline before five o’clock in December and January. Aim for a mid-morning start so the main roads have been cleared and salted and you still have hours of light to work with.

Before you park anything at the curb, check whether the city has declared a snow emergency, because the parking rules change overnight and a towed truck will wreck your whole day. It also helps to hold a backup date loosely in mind. If a real storm lands on your moving day, pushing it twenty-four hours is far cheaper than fighting a blizzard.

Protect the house and your belongings from the cold

Cold and moisture are hard on both the home you are leaving and everything you own. Snow and road salt get tracked across floors in minutes and turn hardwood into a skating rink, so lay down cardboard or floor runners at every entrance and keep a bag of towels by the door. Wood furniture and electronics do not like sudden swings in temperature, so give them time to come back to room temperature before you unpack, and expect a little condensation when a frozen box meets a warm living room.

A winter move is also physically harder than it looks on paper. Icy steps, narrow staircases, and heavy furniture make a bad combination when your hands are cold and the light is already fading. A lot of Minneapolis housing runs old, from the early-1900s bungalows around Longfellow and Nokomis to the tall walk-ups near the lakes, and those steep, tight stairwells were never built with a frozen January in mind.

This is where hiring movers in Minneapolis earns its keep, because a crew that works through Minnesota winters knows how to keep its footing on an iced-over stoop and how to pad a doorway so nothing gets gouged on the way through. They bring the muscle too, so you are not the one easing a sofa down slick porch steps. Even if you carry the small boxes yourself, letting an experienced team take the heavy, awkward pieces is what keeps a cold-weather move from ending in a pulled back or a trip to urgent care.

Plan for parking, access, and the downtown crowd

Access is the detail people forget until the truck is idling outside. Downtown high-rises and the buildings tied into the skyway system usually require a reserved loading dock and a booked elevator window, and those slots fill up, so call the building manager a week ahead rather than the morning of. Out in the neighborhoods the problem flips.

Many older homes have no driveway, and street parking gets pinched even tighter once the snowbanks pile up along the boulevard. Shovel and salt your walk the morning of the move, clear a stretch of curb where the truck can legally sit, and think through the path from the door to the street so nobody is improvising over a sheet of ice with a dresser in their arms.

Keep the heat on and pack a cold-day kit

Keep the utilities running in both homes on moving day. An empty house with the heat already shut off gets bitterly cold within an hour and makes every trip to the truck miserable, so line up the transfer dates so nothing goes dark mid-move. Pack a small cold-day kit you can reach without digging through boxes: gloves, hats, dry socks, hand warmers, phone chargers, and a thermos of coffee or cocoa.

Batteries in phones and laptops drain fast in the cold, so keep those items off the metal truck floor and closer to your body. A few small comforts are what keep everyone moving through a long January afternoon instead of ducking inside to thaw out every twenty minutes.

Give yourself margin

A Minneapolis winter does not have to derail a move. Give yourself room on the calendar, protect the house from salt and slush, and get real help for the heavy lifting on frozen ground. Plan for the cold instead of hoping it stays away, and moving day turns into just another item on the list, even when it lands in the middle of January.