8 Best Free Web Analytics Tools in 2026

You just launched a new landing page, traffic is climbing, and now you need to understand what visitors actually do once they arrive. Picking an analytics tool means weighing privacy regulations, data ownership, feature depth and long-term cost against each other, often with incomplete information.

Most tools in this space share a core promise (visitor tracking and traffic reporting), but they diverge sharply on compliance, hosting, pricing models and how much behavioral detail they capture. Some handle cookie-free tracking natively. Others add product analytics, session replays or A/B testing on top of standard web metrics. A few are genuinely free with no strings attached, while others offer a free tier that covers small sites before paid plans kick in.

The eight tools below include lightweight privacy-first scripts and full-featured platforms with event tracking and funnels.

In Brief: Our Ranking

Matomo: self-hosted and free forever, with unsampled data, full GDPR compliance and over 100 integrations. Google Analytics: the default free option, strong on cross-device tracking and tightly wired into Google’s ad ecosystem. Plausible Analytics: a lightweight, cookie-free script built in Europe for teams that want clarity over complexity. Fathom Analytics: privacy-first analytics with indefinite data retention and a single 2 kB script. Simple Analytics: cookie-free tracking from Amsterdam, designed to run alongside GA4 as an independent data source. Counter: a pay-what-you-want, open-source tool stripped down to visitor counts, referrers and geography. PostHog: a product analytics suite that bundles web analytics with session replays, feature flags and A/B tests. Umami: an open-source, self-hostable dashboard with event tracking, session replays and revenue attribution.

Matomo

Matomo is the open-source option on this list, and the one with the longest track record. It runs on more than a million websites, and in France it has a status no other tool here shares: CNIL recognises it as a solution that can measure audiences without a consent banner, provided it’s configured the right way.

You can run it two ways. The On-Premise edition is free, with no hit limits and no licence fee, on servers you control. Matomo Cloud is the managed version, from €22 per month for 50,000 hits, hosted in Frankfurt, with a 21-day trial and no card required. The difference to watch: Cloud plans include the advanced modules, while On-Premise users buy them as plugins, individually or in bundles.

Those modules are where Matomo separates itself from lighter privacy tools. Funnels, heatmaps, session recordings, form analytics and A/B testing sit next to the standard acquisition and conversion reports. Nothing is sampled, so a report reflects every visit rather than an estimate. An AI Assistants report also flags traffic from ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot and similar agents, with the pages they request.

For teams running several sites, Roll-Up Reporting merges multiple properties into one view, which makes it practical for agencies and multi-brand groups. More than 100 integrations cover WordPress, Google Tag Manager and the usual CMS and e-commerce stacks, and a Google Analytics importer brings in historical data so you don’t restart from zero.

On compliance, Matomo is ISO 27001:2022 certified, works without cookies, and includes a GDPR manager for handling access and erasure requests. Cloud data stays in the EU; On-Premise data stays wherever you put it.

Best for organisations that want full data ownership and the behavioural analytics usually found in heavier, less private suites.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is free and handles cross-device tracking across websites and mobile apps. It automatically surfaces trends and predicts user behavior, such as purchase probability or expected churn, without manual configuration.

The platform integrates directly with Google Ads, Search Console and Looker Studio, which makes it well suited to teams already running campaigns inside Google’s ecosystem. Attribution reports span multiple channels and devices, so you can trace a conversion back through several touchpoints.

Automated reports and flexible dashboards reduce the time spent building weekly summaries. Teams can share live reports with stakeholders who do not need their own analytics credentials.

Google Analytics is a strong option for marketing teams that run Google Ads campaigns and want their analytics, attribution and ad data in one place.

Plausible Analytics

Plausible displays every key metric on a single dashboard page: visitors, sources, top pages, locations and devices. There are no layered menus, no custom report builders and no PowerPoint exports to assemble. The free tier covers up to 10,000 monthly page views, with a 30-day trial on paid plans.

The tracking script weighs about 1 kB, far smaller than most analytics scripts on the market. That difference translates into faster page loads and lower bandwidth. Plausible estimates that a site with 100,000 monthly visitors saves approximately 4 kg of CO₂ per year compared to heavier scripts.

Plausible operates without cookies or persistent identifiers and processes all data on EU-hosted infrastructure owned by the company. That setup typically removes the need for a GDPR consent banner. Over 21,000 paying customers use the platform, and a built-in import tool preserves historical data when you switch from another tool.

The ten-person team has been independent and profitable since 2018, with no outside investors. Plausible is well suited to content sites and small teams that value a privacy-first approach and want analytics they can read in under a minute.

Fathom Analytics

Fathom tracks pageviews, custom events (newsletter signups, button clicks, e-commerce sales) and UTM campaigns through a single 2 kB script. It installs with one line of code, and the dashboard is readable without training or certification.

Data is retained indefinitely, with a stated minimum of 20 years. That policy means you can compare seasonal trends across long time horizons without worrying about a rolling deletion window. Weekly or monthly email reports arrive without logging into the dashboard.

Fathom uses no cookies, which removes the need for consent banners under GDPR, CCPA, ePrivacy and PECR. Bot filtering runs automatically to keep traffic figures clean, and the lightweight script avoids measurable impact on page speed.

Founded in 2018 by Paul Jarvis and Jack Ellis, Fathom remains independently owned with no outside investors. The platform powers more than one million websites, including Fortune 100 companies. Pricing starts at $15 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Fathom is a good fit for creators, SaaS founders and small businesses that want accurate, long-term data without complexity or cookie banners.

Simple Analytics

Simple Analytics measures pageviews, events, referrers and campaign data without cookies or visitor identities. Sessions are calculated from page-view context rather than persistent identifiers, so no consent banner is required under GDPR.

One practical use case is running Simple Analytics alongside GA4. When visitors reject a consent prompt, GA4 stops recording. Simple Analytics captures that lost traffic independently, giving you a second data source that does not depend on opt-in rates.

Data exports via API feed directly into Looker Studio, Power BI or internal dashboards. That flexibility suits teams that consolidate their metrics in a BI tool instead of an analytics interface. Comparisons with GA4 metrics can be built directly in those dashboards.

The company operates from Amsterdam, with all data hosted in Europe. Over 31,300 users rely on the platform. A 30-day free trial is available without a credit card.

Simple Analytics is particularly well suited to privacy-conscious teams that already use GA4 and want an independent, consent-free baseline to measure what GA4 misses.

Counter

Counter tracks three things and nothing more: daily unique visitors, referrer sources and visitor geography. The interface reflects that scope, showing only essential metrics on a minimal dashboard.

The project is fully open source under the AGPL-v3 license, with all code available on GitHub. It uses no cookies, no IP fingerprinting and no logging, so privacy is built into the design.

Counter runs on a pay-what-you-want model. You can use it for free indefinitely, or contribute an amount you choose. There is no paid tier, no feature gating and no upsell.

Counter is best suited to developers, bloggers or side-project owners who want basic visitor counts without configuration overhead or recurring fees.

PostHog

PostHog bundles web analytics with product analytics, session replays, feature flags and A/B testing inside a single platform. Teams get both traffic data and product behavior from one JavaScript snippet.

The web analytics module covers pageviews, sessions, referrers and UTM campaigns. PostHog follows a visitor from acquisition through to feature adoption, with session replays alongside funnel data. Feature flags let you roll out changes to segments and measure impact directly.

PostHog can be self-hosted or used as a managed cloud service. The open-source codebase gives engineering teams full visibility into how data is collected and stored, which simplifies compliance reviews.

PostHog is a strong option for product and engineering teams at startups or SaaS companies that want traffic analytics, behavioral data and experimentation in one stack.

Umami

Umami is an open-source analytics platform that runs either self-hosted or on Umami Cloud. The dashboard loads quickly and displays key metrics (visitors, pageviews, bounce rate, session duration) with filtering by date, country and device.

Beyond standard traffic data, Umami tracks custom events without complex code, records session replays, handles UTM campaign attribution automatically and supports multi-channel attribution. A built-in revenue tracking feature lets e-commerce teams measure transaction value directly in the analytics interface, without a separate tool.

User journeys map out where visitors drop off, giving you funnel-style visibility without configuring a formal funnel. The platform collects no personal data and uses no cookies, so it operates without consent banners under most privacy frameworks.

Umami is well suited to developers and small teams that want self-hosted analytics with event tracking, session replays and revenue data in a clean, fast interface.

With those eight tools covered, a few questions tend to come up when teams start comparing options side by side.

FAQ

What makes a web analytics tool genuinely free?

Some tools are free without limits, like Matomo On-Premise or Counter, where you host the software yourself and pay only for your own server. Others offer a free tier capped by monthly pageviews or features, with paid plans above that threshold.

Check whether the free version restricts data retention, sampling or integrations. A tool that samples data at high volumes or deletes history after 14 months may cost you nothing financially but limit what you can actually learn from your traffic.

Do cookie-free analytics tools still provide accurate data?

Cookie-free tools use techniques like daily salted hashes or session inference from page-view context to count visitors without persistent identifiers. The result is typically accurate for aggregate metrics (total visitors, top pages, referrers) and close enough for trend analysis.

Accuracy drops on returning-visitor identification over long periods. Without a cookie or login, you cannot reliably distinguish a visitor who comes back after 30 days from a new one. For most content and marketing sites, that tradeoff is acceptable.

Can I run a privacy-focused tool alongside Google Analytics?

Yes. Several tools, including Simple Analytics and Plausible, are designed to operate in parallel with GA4. The privacy-focused tool captures all visits, including those from users who reject consent prompts, giving you a fuller traffic picture.

Running both lets you compare datasets and quantify how much traffic your consent banner blocks from GA4. The two scripts typically add under 2 kB combined to page weight, so performance impact stays minimal.

When should I choose self-hosted analytics over a cloud service?

Self-hosting suits teams with strict data-sovereignty requirements, such as healthcare, finance or government organizations that cannot send visitor data to a third party. It also makes sense when you want to avoid recurring subscription costs and have the infrastructure to maintain an instance.

Cloud-hosted options handle updates, uptime and backups for you. If your team lacks a dedicated DevOps resource, managed cloud plans remove that operational burden so you can focus on reading reports instead of patching servers.

How much traffic can free analytics tools realistically handle?

Matomo On-Premise and Umami self-hosted have no built-in traffic cap, though performance depends on your server capacity. Counter and Plausible’s free tier work well for small sites under 10,000 monthly pageviews.

For higher-traffic sites, check whether the tool samples data once volume rises. Unsampled reporting matters if you rely on precise conversion rates or segment-level analysis. Tools that impose sampling at scale may require an upgrade to a paid tier to maintain accuracy.