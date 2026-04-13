BYDFi Marks 6th Anniversary with Month-Long Celebration, Built for Reliability

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 31, 2026 – Global crypto trading platform BYDFi will mark its 6th anniversary with a month-long celebration beginning on April 1, 2026, highlighting BYDFi’s evolution into an all-in-one crypto trading platform built on a CEX + DEX dual-engine model. Over the past six years, BYDFi has continued to strengthen product infrastructure, user safeguards, and market access, shaping a platform built for reliability.

BYDFi’s Evolution: From Core Trading to Broader Market Access

Over the past six years, BYDFi has expanded into a global crypto trading platform serving more than 1 million users across 190+ countries and regions. Since launch, BYDFi has continued to broaden product offerings, strengthen user safeguards, and extend access across both centralized and onchain trading.

Recent milestones have further shaped BYDFi’s growth story:

July 2025: BYDFi expanded integrated onchain trading capabilities by supporting tokenized U.S. equities through xStocks, broadening access to onchain market opportunities.

August 2025: BYDFi entered a multi-year partnership with Newcastle United, becoming the club’s Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner and significantly expanding BYDFi’s global brand visibility.

August 2025: BYDFi launched BYDFi Card, extending BYDFi’s ecosystem from trading access into real-world payment utility.

February 2026: BYDFi launched TradFi trading on Web and App, expanding beyond crypto to offer access to traditional financial assets such as stocks, gold, and silver.

March 2026: BYDFi integrated perpetual futures market data into TradingView, giving traders direct access to real-time BYDFi market data within one of the industry’s most widely used charting environments.

Global Presence, Industry Recognition, and the Reliability Behind the Platform

From June 2025 through March 2026, BYDFi continued to build visibility across Asia and Europe through a series of appearances in Seoul, Bali, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Bucharest, and Warsaw. Together, these engagements strengthened BYDFi’s global visibility, broadened industry connections, and reflected BYDFi’s continued commitment to long-term market participation.

Over the same period, BYDFi also received a range of industry recognitions, including the Trusted Exchange Award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards, Outstanding Crypto Trading Platform at the FinanceFeeds Awards, BeInCrypto’s Community Pick recognition for Best Centralized Exchange (CEX), Best All-in-One Crypto Trading Platform at Crypto Expo Europe 2026, and Best Global Crypto Trading Platform at Next Block Expo 2026.

Behind this progress is the operating foundation BYDFi continues to build around reliability. BYDFi holds MSB registrations in the U.S. and Canada and is a member of South Korea’s CODE VASP Alliance. BYDFi also maintains 100%+ Proof of Reserves with periodic public reporting and reinforces this transparency with an 800 BTC Protection Fund. Together with 24/7 multilingual customer support and timely responses across official channels, these measures reflect a user-first standard built for clarity, protection, and trust over time.

Looking Ahead: Building the Next Chapter of BYDFi

BYDFi is entering the next stage of growth with a continued focus on product strength, user protection, and long-term trust. Michael, Co-Founder and CEO of BYDFi, shares:

“Six years is an important milestone for BYDFi, but what matters more is what BYDFi continues to build from here. As the market evolves, users expect more than access alone. Users expect consistency, clear standards, and continuous improvement as user needs evolve.”

He further adds, “For BYDFi, the next chapter is not about chasing noise. The next chapter is about continuing to strengthen the fundamentals: better infrastructure, stronger user protections, broader market access, and a trading experience designed to be practical, stable, and trusted over the long term. That is how BYDFi understands reliability in practice.”

A Month-Long Celebration for BYDFi’s 6th Anniversary

Beginning on April 1, 2026, BYDFi’s anniversary program will feature a total reward pool of more than $1,000,000 USDT throughout the anniversary season.

BYDFi’s anniversary campaign will center on three major events: Warm-Up Tasks, which brings together seven anniversary benefits across onboarding, first trades, fiat purchase rewards, referrals, and community participation; Shoot to Win, a football-themed lucky-draw experience; and the Futures Golden Ball Cup, a two-round futures trading competition.

Together, these activities are intended to give both new and existing users more ways to participate in BYDFi’s 6th anniversary while reflecting BYDFi’s broader journey over the past six years: steady product development, wider market reach, and a continued user-first commitment.

For more event details, please visit the official website: BYDFi 6th Anniversary.

About BYDFi

Established in 2020, BYDFi is a global crypto trading platform that combines the power of a centralized exchange (CEX) with an integrated onchain trading module. BYDFi is Newcastle United’s Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026, BYDFi offers intuitive, low-fee trading across Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading, and Automated Crypto Trading Bots, empowering both new and experienced traders to navigate digital assets with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Support email: cs@bydfi.com

Business partnerships: bd@bydfi.com

Media inquiries: media@bydfi.com

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