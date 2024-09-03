3 Reasons Colorado State Will Win or Lose in 2024

As Colorado State gears up for the 2024 college football season, the excitement is palpable in Fort Collins. With Jay Norvell entering year three and an urgent need to secure at least six wins for bowl eligibility, the stakes have never been higher.

The Rams are collecting momentum, flaunting a deeper roster that balances experience and emerging talent. Preseason predictions have them finishing fifth in the Mountain West, setting the stage for an exhilarating season.

Let’s dive into the three key reasons why they might just break through this year—or fall short.

3 Reasons Why Colorado State Will Win

#1. High-End Talent in the Mountain West

The Rams possess some serious star power that can elevate their game. Tory Horton stands out as one of the premier wide receivers in college football, and he’s poised to shatter records in the Mountain West before making his leap to the NFL. His explosiveness and ability to make plays will keep defenses on high alert. On the offensive line, center Jacob Gardner is a force—having made more starts than anyone else in the conference, he brings not just skill but experience and leadership to the unit. Defensively, safety Jack Howell is ready to cement his status as a breakout star in his third season. With talent like this, Colorado State isn’t just competing; they’re aiming to dominate.

#2. Continuity Among the Coaching Staff

In college football, consistency can be a game-changer, and the Rams have that locked down going into 2024. With just one on-field assistant coach change since Jay Norvell took the helm, the majority of the coaching staff remains intact. This continuity allows players to develop in a stable environment, building on a foundation that promotes growth and trust.

Norvell’s prior success at Nevada proves he knows how to maximize resources and cultivate talent. Now, with a cohesive coaching unit that understands its philosophy and system, Colorado State stands poised to translate that continuity into on-field success, potentially making it the season where everything clicks.

#3. A Less Competitive Mountain West Landscape

The opportunity is ripe for the taking in the Mountain West this season. Boise State is the clear frontrunner, but beyond that, the rest of the field lacks a standout. The uncertainty surrounding teams like UNLV and Fresno State, the latter reeling from the sudden retirement of coach Jeff Tedford, leaves a wide-open race for the second-best team. Many schools are adjusting to new head coaches, which could affect their performance. Meanwhile, Colorado State, with Norvell firmly in place, is in a unique position to exploit these conditions. With no dominant team to fear, the Rams can focus on harnessing their potential and making a serious run in the conference.

3 Reasons Why Colorado State Might Lose

#1. Struggles in Close Games

Last season was a rollercoaster for Colorado State, highlighted by their knack for thrilling finishes—or, more accurately, nail-biting heartbreaks. With four games decided on the final play and only one win to show for it, the Rams are staring down the barrel of a similar fate this season. Close games are often a test of mental toughness, and while the Rams have the talent, it’s the execution—and a touch of luck—that often decides the outcome. Those late-game situations can feel like a heavyweight, and inconsistency in critical moments might haunt this team again. They must not just be competitive in these tight matchups but also find a way to convert those opportunities into crucial wins to break the cycle of disappointment.

#2. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s Development at QB

All eyes are on Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi as he steps into the spotlight and takes on the weight of the Rams’ quarterback position. His potential is undeniable; he’s young and has shown commitment to CSU, even amidst temptations from larger programs. His “gunslinger” mentality fits perfectly within Norvell’s dynamic “Air Raid” scheme. However, there are no guarantees in college football—last season’s promise with Clay Millen quickly turned sour, leading to a transfer. For Fowler-Nicolosi, the pressure will be immense, and the clock’s ticking on whether he will evolve into the star they need. It’s a volatile position, and any hiccup could significantly derail the Rams’ aspirations this season. The team is hopeful yet remains cautiously optimistic about a smooth transition.

#3. Defensive Weakness Against Strong Offenses

Freddie Banks’ defense showed promise in the first season but struggled to build on that momentum last year. The inability to make critical stops in tight games nearly cost the Rams a shot at a bowl game. With key player Mohamed Kamara exiting, replacing that production won’t be easy. Those high-scoring opposing offenses can expose weaknesses, and teams know how to exploit gaps in coverage or lack of pressure. It’s essential for the Rams to not only identify solutions but to cultivate a defense that can rise to the occasion when it matters most. If they can’t lock down against potent offensive attacks, another season of frustration lurks on the horizon. It’s all about tightening up and ensuring that prior mistakes don’t repeat themselves.

Final Thoughts

The 2024 season has the potential to be a defining one for Colorado State. With high-end talent, continuity among the coaching staff, and a less competitive Mountain West landscape, they are primed to make a run at the conference crown.

However, struggles in close games, uncertainties surrounding quarterback development, and defensive weaknesses could lead to another disappointing campaign. Only time will tell which direction the Rams’ season will go—but one thing is for sure: it won’t be dull.

Keep an eye on this team and the college football betting odds. With Colorado State, anything can happen, and the 2024 season is shaping up to be one full of excitement and unpredictability.