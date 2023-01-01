Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

A modern healthcare company making everyday health easier & more accessible

Carbon Health Urgent Care Clinic

The weather in Colorado is slowly getting colder and that means more time outdoors (hello, snow sports) and indoors (hot chocolate and weighted blankets, please). Whether you’re skiing, studying, or just going about your daily life, the last thing you want to worry about is your health.

Ad

That’s where Carbon Health comes in. Carbon Health is a modern healthcare company that makes everyday health easier and more accessible. It is the only provider that connects in-person, virtual, and ongoing care delivery so you feel your best, regardless of the activity or the season. Your neighborhood Carbon Health – conveniently situated in a beautiful location in Front Range Village (2860 E Harmony Rd Suite 110) – offers a variety of services, including:

  • STI testing
  • Flu shots
  • Rapid tests for flu, strep and COVID-19
  • On-site x-rays
  • …and much more

How is Carbon Health different? From the beginning, the entire experience has been designed with you at the center. Your lifestyle and health goals are unique, and Carbon Health was built to work flexibly with you – no matter how that is. Patients love the clean, modern, and tech-forward approach to healthcare, meaning short waiting times in sleek, colorfully designed rooms, providers who actually care, and technology that keeps up with your busy life. Download the Carbon Health app to securely make appointments, enter your medical history, talk with your care team, view and take actions on your care plans, and review your medical records. Or, simply walk in to experience the best care around.

 

In addition to Fort Collins, Carbon Health has locations in Westminster, Littleton, and Aurora. This winter – and in every season – everyone deserves good health. The Carbon Health Fort Collins care team looks forward to serving you and the community with the best of care.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sponsored Content
Checklist when you move to Denmark to study
What's Involved In A Biomanufacturing Career?
Biosciences: What Does Working In The Industry Look Like?
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *