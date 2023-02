Kim McClelland, a team mom of the Colorado State University women’s swimming and diving team, cheers on the swimmers during the 400-yard freestyle relay finals at the University of Northern Colorado invitational at the Butler-Hancock Pool Jan. 27. “The girls are doing incredibly amazing this season,” McClelland said. “We are going to Houston for conference, so (my husband) Lance and I are looking forward to seeing them compete for the final time this year.”