A highlight of senior photographers’ best shots

Juan Barreras, senior cheerleader at Colorado State University, is in the air as he finishes a toe-touch jump Feb. 14. This was during the end of a cheer practice held in the Glenn Morris Field House.

As nine Collegian photographers look toward graduation and the real world, it is important to take a look back and highlight their work for The Collegian. Showcased here is a small example of the great work to come out of The Collegian photo desk but also a preview of what is to come when these photographers enter the workforce. While not everyone will pursue photography in the future, it cannot be doubted that their work has left an indelible mark in the history of The Collegian and student media as a whole.

President-elect Robert Long and Vice President-elect Elijah Sandoval, recently announced to their positions in the Associated Students of Colorado State University, smile at each other after giving their acceptance speech in the CTV studio April 6. (Colleigan | Connor McHugh) Collegian | Connor McHugh

Max Coleman, a traveling artist from Connecticut, works on his mural July 29, 2019. Coleman takes past techniques and elements and applies them to modern styles. He had one of the largest scale projects in the 2019 FC Mural Project. Collegian | Nathan Tran

Thirteen-year-old skateboarder Dawson Gordon practices tricks in the air at Launch: Community Through Skateboarding’s indoor skatepark Sept. 10, 2021. (Anna Tomka | College Avenue Magazine)

Tywan Francis (8) holds his hands up in response to a call on the field Sept. 11, 2021. Collegian | Luke Bourland

Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton stands as four of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during The Great Colorado Air Show at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport Oct. 17, 2021. Bratton is the narrator for the Blue Angels and had 1,800 flight hours. Collegian | Devin Cornelius

Dan Huling, owner of the Colorado Shoe School, holds one of the largest shoes he’s ever made Sept. 7, 2021. The Colorado Shoe School was created in 2018 by Huling and Annabel Reader. The school, located in Bellvue, Colorado, has a workspace to create different kinds of footwear. Huling made this particular shoe for a parade that took place. “The tallest man in the world can actually fit into this shoe,” he said. Collegian | Ellie Shannon

Colorado State University Korean dance club member Corinne Wilson dances at the front of the line in a filmed performance at Campus Crossings at Ram's Pointe tennis court Oct. 18, 2020. Collegian | Anna von Pechmann














