Michael Meury, tour guide, holds a plate of cannabis concentrate at Seed & Smith in Denver Feb. 26. “Anything that’s ‘live’ that you see on the menu — the day of harvest, we chop down that plant, and we immediately flash-freeze it,” Meury said. “So this is gonna be more flavorful because it’s like plucking a blueberry at peak ripeness and freezing it. It’s gonna preserve that flavor.”

Collegian | Tri Duong