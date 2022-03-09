CSU men’s golf ends 8th at Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic

Fiona Hebbel leaves her bag near the green while she putts at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic on Sept. 23, 2019.

Colorado State University men’s golf team headed to Chula Vista, California, to face off against 15 other schools in the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic.

The men had three rounds to get the best score possible individually. As a team, the men ended in eighth out of 16 with an overall score of 864.

The team’s lowest scorer was senior Davis Bryant. He scored 74 points in the first round, 72 in the second and 69 in the third. This brought his total score to 215 and tied him for No. 28 in individual performance. This would have him finish the tournament right under par.

Coming in at second for the Rams was Connor Jones. Jones scored 216 overall, just one over Bryant and had the lowest round by the team in the second round with a 67. The first round was a 72, and the third was a 77. Jones would end the tournament even at par.

The team’s middle scorer ended with a score of 218 by Rasmus Hjelm, finishing two over par to end the tournament. His rounds would end up being 71 in the first, 72 in the second and 75 in the third.

The fourth scorer on the team was Christoph Bleier, ending the tournament three over par with a score of 219. The freshman was very consistent in a score with a 72 in the first round, 73 in the second and 74 in the third.

The final player was senior Oscar Teiffel; he finished 10 over par with a score of 226. The senior seemed to struggle in the second round with a score of 79 but brought himself back with a score of 76 in the third. 71 was his strong start in the first round.

The team hopes to improve their performance before the National Invitational Tournament at the Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Arizona, on March 18-19.

Reach Bryson Schminke at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @brysons81.