Gallery: Highlights from CSU football’s game against Boise State University
Connor Roche and Elizabeth Butler
November 8, 2026
Colorado State University wide receiver Tommy Maher (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during CSU’s game against Boise State University at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Hauss Hejny (8) receives a snap from a teammate in Colorado State University’s football game against Boise State in Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
The Colorado State University special teams unit tackles Boise State University wide receiver Ben Ford (82) during a kickoff at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Oliver Lundberg (44) celebrates the first touchdown of the game with his teammates in Colorado State University’s football game against Boise State University in Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University linebacker Oumar Diomande (2) signals incomplete after a pass breakup during CSU’s game against Boise State University at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 64-38.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University running back Oliver Lundberg (44) celebrates with his teammate after scoring a touchdown during CSU’s game against Boise State University at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University running back Oliver Lundberg (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during CSU’s game against Boise State University at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University defensive lineman Stephon Wright (9) engages with a Boise State University tackle during the Rams’ game at Canvas Stadium Nov 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University tight end Ryan McConnell (26) celebrates with nickelback Jayden Cortell (20) after a tackle on a kickoff return during CSU’s game against Boise State University Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Kali Nguma (40), a kicker on Colorado State University’s football team, kicks the ball for a field goal against Boise State University in Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Jackson Harper (6), a wide receiver on Colorado State University’s football team, attempts a jump to catch a pass from quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) in Colorado State’s game against Boise State in Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 38-64.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University wide receiver Tommy Maher (10) jukes between two defenders during CSU’s game against Boise State University at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 64-38.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) loads up for a deep pass during CSU’s game against Boise State University at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 64-38.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) scores a touchdown after rushing up the middle in the third quarter of CSU’s football game against Boise State in Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost to BSU 38-64.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
CAM the Ram claps after Oliver Lundberg (44) made the first touchdown in Colorado State University’s football game against Boise State University in Canvas Arena Nov. 7.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Damian Moore Jr. (23), Colorado State University running back, shields the ball from Boise State University football players in CSU’s game against BSU in Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU Lost 38-64.
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