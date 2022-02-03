Rams women’s basketball takes on stone cold New Mexico game

With weather conditions on the extreme, Colorado State University’s women’s basketball team played a cold game against the University of New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday night.

The Rams played away with few fans cheering them on, however, not stopping their drive to fight hard in the matchup. While the Rams lost 81-73 against the Lobos, they fought hard and showed an incredible amount of effort throughout the entirety of the game.

While the Rams had a slow start in the first half, they showed a great amount of composure as they tried to follow through the game. The first quarter ended with a close score of 18-15 with the Lobos in the lead.

As the Rams tried to catch up, the second quarter included slippery passes deflected off the court that kept CSU at a distant score from the Lobos. The Rams failed to make any points in the last two minutes of the half, going into halftime trailing 47-32.

After a breather during halftime, the Rams came back onto the court focused and energized. Star player McKenna Hofschild, who brought the heat during the second half, showed a lot of drive and aggression on offense as she tried to get the Rams to score above the Lobos. Hofschild ended the night scoring 28 points for her team.

During the fourth quarter, the Rams persevered intensely, starting behind with a close score of 62-53. The Rams were not able to make the comeback their head coach, Ryun Williams, was looking for, and they lost the game 81-73.

The Lobos have an undefeated home-game streak they were not willing to let go of. They are now 12-0 in New Mexico after Wednesday’s game.

Hopefully, the Rams will fight harder in their next game against the United States Air Force Academy Falcons on Saturday, Feb. 5. The CSU women’s basketball team is inspiring in their approach on and off the court and definitely a force to be reckoned with.

This loss will only help the Rams learn what to improve upon next time. With a coach like Williams, they are sure to recover and bring home another win in the following weeks as they continue playing in the Mountain West Conference.

