Golfer Torres ends record season in top 25 at regional final

Colorado State women’s golf player Sofia Torres hits a ball at the Ptarmigan Country Club Oct 19. The Rams placed third in the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic tournament. They play next February 8 , 2022 n Boca Raton Florida at the FAU paradise invitational Gregory James | The Collegian)

Colorado State University Rams junior Sofia Torres capped off her season shooting a -1 in the NCAA Westfield Regional Final. The final took place in Westfield, Indiana, at The Club at Chatham Hills golf course. Torres finished the competition in 24th place.

Throughout the final, Torres totaled 8 birdies and 5 bogeys. She had a good three days, shooting 2 under par on one of those days. Torres played her best golf by far on par 4s, where she shot an average of 3.93 strokes, good for top ten in the entire tournament.

Torres was the lone competitor for the Rams at any of the NCAA regional finals. The regional was just the cherry on top of Torres’ season, which was filled with achievements, including a co-first place finish at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational in Kapolei, Hawaii, where she tied with Gonzaga University’s Cassie Kim. Both players shot a -5, and Torres helped boost the Rams to a first place finish at that invitational, making her just the 10th Ram to place first in any invitational.

“She had a record-breaking season, and it was so fun to see her and all her hard work pay off.” -Laura Cilek, women’s golf head coach

Torres’ breakout season landed her on the Mountain West All-Conference Second Team. She was the only person on the Rams to make an all-Mountain West team this season and is the first Ram to earn an all-conference nod since Ellen Secor in the 2017-2018 season.

According to a CSU Athletics press release about Torres’ season, she broke the school record for season average strokes by a full stroke. She shot an average of 72.67, breaking Katrina Prendergast’s record in the 2017-2018 season. She also tied the record for best finish at an NCAA regional and broke the record for lowest recorded strokes at a regional, becoming the first Ram to shoot under par at one.

“We are so proud of how Sofia showed up this week. This was her first trip to regionals, and she was in the hunt the entire tournament,” head coach Laura Cilek said in the press release. “She has played very solid and consistent golf all year. She had a record-breaking season, and it was so fun to see her and all her hard work pay off. We are looking forward to her senior year starting next fall!”

With Torres expected to be back, she will have to bolster a roster that has potential for turnover, with three out of the seven athletes being seniors. This was the last event for the women’s golf team, which will return to competing again in the fall. Torres has an opportunity to carry her momentum into the fall and become one of the best golfers in the Mountain West.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.