UNLV softball outruns Rams to win weekend series 2-1

The Colorado State University softball team gathers around the pitching circle at Ram Field before the team’s first-ever night game April 1. CSU celebrated the grand opening of Ram Field Saturday after a renovation supported by the Bohemian Foundation’s $5 million donation to the university in 2022.

Friday evening winds, Saturday night lights and Sunday afternoon heat set the atmosphere for Colorado State University softball’s weekend series at Ram Field.

Despite the air of celebration and recognition of Rams’ softball excellence, CSU couldn’t swing it against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, losing the series 2-1. Falling 13-12 on March 31, 9-6 on April 1 and winning 8-5 April 2, the Rams now sit fifth in Mountain West Conference standings.

Ad

The Rams kept it close during game one Friday, responding to UNLV’s two runs apiece in the first two innings with four CSU runs in the bottom of the third. After the Lady Rebels found a hot streak in inning six, scoring seven runs on five hits, the Rams secured five runs on two hits, in part thanks to UNLV giving two walks and an error. Juniors Hailey Smith and Ashley York led the team’s success in the sixth with one home run each.

Heading into the bottom of the seventh, down 12-9, CSU secured three runs on three hits to force extra innings, but UNLV came out on top with an extra hit in the top of the ninth.

Nearly 1,000 fans came out to Saturday’s official grand opening celebration, including many softball alumni and youth players from the area. Rams softball got to experience their first night game at the upgraded Ram Field, which saw a complete overhaul this past year thanks to the Bohemian Foundation’s $5 million donation to women’s athletics.

After UNLV secured six runs at the top of the first inning Saturday, the Rams weren’t able to come back and fell 9-6.

Smith scored CSU’s first run of the game in the second; the Rams then managed to load the bases but got their third out on a hit that went right into the short stop’s glove. Peyton Allen hit a home run to start the bottom of the third; however, the Rams’ woes continued as UNLV served three quick outs to end the inning.

Rams’ offense remained scoreless until the bottom of the seventh, but their four runs off six hits couldn’t get them past the Lady Rebels.

What a way to close out the weekend‼️ #Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/m8Z8SwaKL3 — Colorado State Softball (@CSUSoftball) April 2, 2023

Sunday, the Rams started off strong, moving through five runs and their full batting lineup before the first inning ended. Multiple singles and an error from UNLV saw CSU with four runs, two players on base and no outs to dominate the beginning of the game.

Solid defense work from the Rams’ outfield kept UNLV to one and two runs in the first and second innings, respectively. The third and fourth moved along quickly, as caught hits left both teams scoreless until the fifth, when UNLV had two runs thanks to walks given by CSU when the bases were loaded.

Ad

CSU scored their first run since the second inning after Molly Gates hit a triple to center right field, allowing Sydney Hornbuckle to bring it home from first base in the sixth. Gates brought in a second run off a hit from Allen, and the Rams ended the sixth up 8-5.

After closing out the Lady Rebels in quick succession at the top of the seventh, the Rams got their only win of the series.

CSU is now 18-11 overall and 4-4 in Mountain West Conference play. The Rams will play San José State University in California April 6-8 and return home April 12 for a two-game series against Utah State University.

Reach Serena Bettis at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @serenaroseb.