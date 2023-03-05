Rams secure major conference recognition before championship play

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team cheers before their game against the United States Air Force Academy at Moby Arena Feb. 18, 2023. The Rams won 67-64 after losing to the Falcons in Colorado Springs, Colo., earlier in the season.

Before beginning tournament play, the Rams have claimed two major Mountain West Conference awards.

The Mountain West named Colorado State University guards McKenna Hofschild and Destiny Thurman MW Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, respectively, before the start of the 2023 Mountain West Basketball Championships March 5.

Hofschild and Thurman were also named to the All-Conference Team, with CSU guard Cailyn Crocker earning an honorable mention. Hofschild was also a Newcomer of the Year award recipient in her first season with the Rams.

The Rams have had a help from both Hofschild and Thurman, leading them to a No. 3 tournament finish. According to a press release from the Mountain West, Hofschild averaged 21.8 points per game, has led the conference in total points and has shot 44.9% from the field.

Thurman averaged 13.4 points per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 44.3% from the 3-point line.

Hofschild is also on the top-5 list for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given to the best point guard in NCAA women’s basketball, and has been putting up Becky Hammon-like numbers all season.

The Rams will take on either Boise State University or Utah State University March 6 in the Mountain West Championship quarterfinals in Las Vegas.

