Swing into spring season with CSU softball

Swing into spring with the Colorado State University softball team as they begin the season this weekend at the New Mexico State Invitational in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and face Bradley University and New Mexico State University.

In September, Colorado State University Athletics proudly announced a $5 million gift from the Bohemian Foundation to support women’s athletics at CSU, the biggest women’s athletics grant in Mountain West Conference history. This included a new softball field featuring netting instead of a chain-link fence, a new press box, dugouts, a grass field, better lighting and chain link fence to protect fans and improve viewing.

Due to these renovations, we have yet to see the Rams since they last played in Fort Collins May 14, 2022, when they were defeated by Boise State University three games in a row, ending a four-game losing streak. Luckily for CSU, the Saint Patrick’s Day leprechaun will bring a little green and gold magic as the university welcome the Rams home March 17 for a weekend series against San Diego State University.

Last season, Colorado State had an 18-28 overall season record and a 9-15 conference record and ranked No. 6 in the Mountain West Conference.

With hopes to turn this season around, the Mountain West predicted Colorado State as No. 4, according to the preseason coaches’ poll. Above, the MW ranked Boise State No. 1, followed by San Diego State No. 2, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas at No. 3. The Rams will battle these three opponents starting March 17 until April 2.

All eyes are on four seniors this season: pitcher Julia Cabral, pitcher and utility player Danielle Serna, infielder Peyton Allen and outfielder Makenna McVay. Despite not being home for nearly three months, the Rams are on the road paving the way back to Fort Collins.

