Rams track and field compete at 2 separate meets in 2 days

Tyler Collwell competes in the men’s 60-meter race at the Colorado Invitational at University of Colorado, Boulder, Jan 22. Colwell placed fifth in the finals with a time of 6.79 seconds.

The Colorado State University track and field team competed at two places at once this past weekend, taking on the At the Peak meet in Colorado Springs, Colorado, along with the Mines Winter Classic and Multi meet in Golden, Colorado.

At the Mines Winter Classic and Multi, several CSU multi-athletes impressed in the pentathlon event. The highest Ram placer in the women’s indoor pentathlon was graduate student Sharde Johnson, who ended the day in second place. Johnson also made an impact in the high jump event, placing first with a mark of 1.68 meters.

The top of the Rams on the men’s side was third place heptathlon finisher Drew Thompson with 2883 points. Thompson didn’t win any heptathlon events outright but finished in the top three in two separate events.

Over in Colorado Springs, the bulk of the CSU team competed in the At the Peak meet at the United States Air Force Academy. The Rams won nine separate events, including two from the track side.

“College goes quick. … I try and hold myself to a high standard. I know my capabilities, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without an awesome coach (like Brian Bedard) and supportive teammates.” –Mya Lesnar, CSU track and field thrower

The team swept the podium in the men’s 400-meter, led by Carsen Bruns with a winning time of 49.69 seconds. The other track win came in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, with Cole Nordman squeaking out first place with a winning time of 8.11 seconds.

The rest of the men’s team won two more events during the field portion. In the men’s triple jump, Allam Bushara placed first with a mark of 15.01 meters, which was more than half a meter better than the second place finisher. In the men’s shot put, Jackson Morris pushed past the competition with a winning toss of 16.69 meters. With the size of the Air Force Academy Cadet Field House, the throwers and the runners can go simultaneously, which is Morris’ favorite part of the meet.

“I love having the (starting) gun go off (and) people running around the track while we’re all throwing,” Morris said. “I love (the adrenaline and excitement).”

The Colorado State women dominated on the field side, winning five of the six related events. First came the women’s high jump, Jordan Lanning winning with a mark of 1.67 meters. Next up, Celyn Stermer dominated the women’s pole vault event, winning another meet at 3.76 meters. With a distance of 5.99 meters, Taye Raymond took home first place in the women’s long jump. The final jump victory came from Jo-Anna Pinnock, whose mark of 12.12 meters pushed her into first in the women’s triple jump event.

The ninth and last CSU win came in the women’s shot put from Mya Lesnar, whose throw of 17.05 meters was greater than a meter more than everyone else in the event. Fellow Rams Gabi McDonald and Michaela Hawkins rounded out the top three in an all-CSU podium. Lesnar seems to not only win but dominate each shot put event as the Arizona State University transfer continues to tear up the Mountain West with each meet.

“College goes quick,” Lesnar said. “I try and hold myself to a high standard. I know my capabilities, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without an awesome coach (like Brian Bedard) and supportive teammates.”

The Colorado State track and field team will split once again next week in their first trip outside Colorado, with the team competing Feb. 10-11 in both the Husky Invitational in Seattle and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico,

Reach Dylan Heinrich at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dylanrheinrich.