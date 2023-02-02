FoCo students blow the top off Moby as Rams sweep Utah State

Moby Madness was in full effect for the Colorado State Rams women’s basketball Thursday afternoon game against the Utah State University Aggies.

Education day brought more than 5,000 students from schools around Fort Collins who came ready to cheer on the Rams. They kept the Moby Madness meter lit for the entire game, which CSU went on to win 86-64.

“I had fun … I was screaming,” fourth grader Finley Rabon excitedly said after the game. “I’m a fan of basketball.”

McKenna Hofschild was most recently named to the top 10 watch list for the Nancy Lieberman award, which is given to the best NCAA Division I women’s basketball point guard. She sits on a list with the likes of Caitlin Clark from the sixth-ranked University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Alexis Morris of the No. 3 Louisiana State University Tigers.

“Ten people are on that list and there’s about 300 potentials,” Hofschild said. “It means a lot and its very humbling. To be on a list with Catilin Clark, who is going to go down as one of the best women’s basketball players of all time, … I’m very grateful to be a part of that list.”

Hofschild backed up her nomination by notching her third double-double of the season, totaling 21 points and 10 assists. By continuing her efficiency and only committing two turnovers Thursday, she has helped lead the Rams to have the best assist/turnover ratio in the nation. Individually, Hofshcild holds the No. 2 spot in the nation.

The game was never in doubt for the Rams as they led for all but 52 seconds.

CSU saw improvements on the offensive side of the ball from their previous two games. On their road trip, the Rams went 40% on field goals and 28% from three. However, they shot 44% on field goals and 52% from three in their first game back home.

“The road can be tough and those are two pretty good team defensives who shut us down,” head coach Ryun William said. “I attribute (shooting better) to our kids played really well together. They made the extra pass.”

The Rams will play again in Moby Arena Feb. 4 at 1 p.m., where they will take on the University of Wyoming Cowgirls in their first meeting of the season. The Rams are 28-27 all time against the Cowgirls.

The Rams, who sit fourth in the Mountain West, will look to improve their standings as they sit only one spot behind Wyoming.

