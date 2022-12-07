Title IX at CSU: A look back on Impact 50

Since 1972, Title IX has guaranteed female athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in federally funded educational institutions ranging from elementary schools to higher education, like Colorado State University. Title IX is celebrating its 50th anniversary and has ultimately changed the game for student-athletes.

Discrimination based on gender is prohibited in educational programs and activities, including in athletics. It grants female student-athletes equal opportunities to effective accommodations like well-known facilities, athletic financial assistance through scholarships and the fine details of creating a strong program.

Anything and everything considered necessary to run a successful athletic program are granted through Title IX. This includes equipment and supplies, game and practice schedules, travel, coaching, practice and competition facilities and support services. Although Title IX implements these standards, it is ultimately up to the university to apply them.

Since January 2022, Colorado State Athletics has welcomed the #Impact50 campaign to celebrate, support and highlight the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Over the span of a year, Colorado State emphasized the impact — both nationally and locally — through content and historical impact moments.

There were countless historical moments for Colorado State Athletics this year in its 10 NCAA programs, not including the handful of sports clubs and intramural sports offered. Let’s take a step back and reminisce on the successful year for Colorado State Athletics.

Name, image and likeness

A piece of legislation adopted after years of debate rocked the college sports world July 1, 2021. The NCAA lifted limitations on collegiate athletes earning money for their name, image and likeness. This opened a whole new door of opportunities for student-athletes because it allowed them to financially profit off their personal brand — the one that has come to be supported.

As NIL was implemented, CSU stood by its athletes, and new relationships formed throughout the Fort Collins community. Most recently, CSU announced a new partnership with Opendorse, the leading athlete marketplace and NIL technology firm founded to assist athletes’ NIL transactions.

Bohemian Foundation

In early September, Colorado State women’s athletics received a $5 million donation from the Bohemian Foundation. The athletic influence of the CSU student-athlete experience for all women’s sports was altered. The Mountain West Conference has never received a larger contribution to women’s athletics, recognizing the incredible work done for student-athletes.

The $5 million will directly increase the budget for the women’s soccer and softball facility upgrade project and finalized the second phase of the Moby Arena upgrades. This includes additional locker room facilities for volleyball, softball and soccer, as well as a locker room for teams who train away from Moby Arena (golf, tennis and track and field) to utilize.

Considering everything, Title IX has altered women’s athletics and played a special role in building the Ram program that exists today.

