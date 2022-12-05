CSU+track+and+field+jump-starts+season+at+Air+Force+Holiday+Open

The holiday celebrations started early as the Colorado State University track and field team competed in their first indoor invite of the year at the Air Force Holiday Open Dec. 2. The Rams started to shake off the rust, competing in 12 separate field events.

CSU dominated the triple jump event, winning both individual titles. Senior Allam Bushara finished first in the men’s event with a mark of 15.76 meters. The women’s side was won by freshman sensation Jo-Anna Pinnock with a height of 12.31 meters.

"This was a great opportunity for the Rams to really showcase their stalwart skills."

Other major standouts were Gabi McDonald and Mya Lesnar from the women’s throw team. McDonald marked first in the shot put with a distance of 15.44 meters and fourth in weight throw at 17.46 meters. Lesnar, the other part of the deadly duo, finished second in both the shot put and weight throw, with distances of 15 and 18.75 meters, respectively.

The final second place of the day was earned by freshman Sam Mrky in the pole vault, hitting 4.90 meters in the men’s event. This was a great opportunity for the Rams to showcase their stalwart skills.

The jumpers’ success doesn’t stop there, as in the women’s high jump, Sharde Johnson finished third with a mark of 1.65 meters, and Sierra Haberman finished fourth with a mark of 1.60 meters — half a meter less than Johnson.

Things are all wrapped up here at the Air Force Holiday Open! #Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/b7QWuRIh8t — Colorado State T&F/XC (@CSUTrackFieldXC) December 3, 2022

After this successful first meet, the track and field team will be back in action Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Colorado Running Company Invitational at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs for their second and final meet before the winter break.

