Swim & dive claims senior night victory versus Wyoming

Colorado State swimmer Hannah Sykes swims the 200-meter fly Nov. 5, 2022. Sykes did not place, but the Rams beat the University of Wyoming 169-131.

Colorado State University’s swimming and diving team held their senior night at Moby Pool against the University of Wyoming Cowgirls Nov. 5. Colorado State proved their dominance once again, winning the meet 169-131.

Before the meet began, CSU recognized their seniors: Jessica Albanna, Katelyn Bartley, Amanda Hoffman, Liza Lunina, Sarah Mundy, Caroline Perry and Hannah Sykes.

The first race of the meet was the 200-yard medley relay, with CSU’s A relay team heading out strong and finishing strong. CSU’s A and B relays were split by Wyoming’s A relay, with CSU placing first and third in this event.

In the next event, the 1,000-yard freestyle, Wyoming showcased their incredible distance swimmers. Wyoming blew CSU out of the water in this event, placing first and second, with CSU placing third by a large margin of 8.91 seconds behind first place.

In the next two races, CSU utilized their best swimmers to get points on the board. Anika Johnson and Megan Hager placed first and third, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle, while Lucy Matheson and Lunina placed first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke.

However, following two dominant performances from the Rams, the Cowgirls responded with solid performances from Carly Palmer and Brynlee Busskohl, placing first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard breaststroke. It has been clear at nearly every meet that CSU struggles with breaststroke, and that improvement could be made.

Throughout the entire meet, the CSU seniors stood out. Albanna placed second in the 1-meter diving, Hoffman placed first in the 200-yard butterfly and second in the 100-yard butterfly and Lunina placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 200-yard backstroke.

The 1-meter diving provided a brief intermission to the swimming, and the Rams performed better than they did last meet against the University of Denver. Alicia Gonzalez placed first for the Cowgirls with a final score of 264. The Rams had three divers place in the top five: Albanna, Jozie Meitz and Braeden Shaffer.

The Rams divers’ victorious spirits were followed by the 400-yard individual medley, in which the Rams placed first and third. The rest of the meet seemed to follow a similar storyline, and the Rams continuously placed first and third and consequently were split by strong Wyoming swimmers.

Border War Champs‼️

1⃣8⃣ dual wins in a row

Two straight over Wyoming #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/Mekt8hWw9R — Colorado State Swim & Dive (@CSUSwimDive) Nov. 5

The meet wasn’t one-sided, however. The Cowgirls had some notable performances as well, especially from freshman Sydney McKenzie. McKenzie helped the Cowgirls’ A relay to a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, and she placed first in the 200-yard breaststroke.

The meet finished with the 200-yard freestyle relay, which again followed similar trends as before. CSU’s A relay team placed first by 0.76 seconds and was followed by UW’s A relay.

CSU’s next meet is against the United States Air Force Academy and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dec. 2-3.

