Gallery: Border War football game comes down to the wire

On Nov. 12, the Colorado State University football team took on the University of Wyoming Cowboys at Canvas Stadium for this year’s edition of the annual Border War. The Rams and Cowboys have been playing against each other since 1899, and the game this year was the 114th meeting between the two teams, with the all-time record going in favor of Colorado State at 59-50-5 (including one controversial game that CSU doesn’t recognize as completed). Since 1968 the teams have fought over control of the Bronze Boot trophy, an actual boot that was worn by Vietnam veteran and former Colorado State ROTC instructor Capt. Daniel J. Romero. The boot was cast in bronze and goes to the winner of each Border War along with the bragging rights that come with the territory of a rivalry game. This year’s game was a low-scoring defensive affair that the Rams narrowly lost to the Cowboys 14-13, keeping the Bronze Boot in Laramie, Wyoming, for another year.

Colorado State University defensive linemen tackle University of Wyoming running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) Nov. 12. The Rams lost 14-13 to the visiting Cowboys. Collegian | Gregory James

Members of the Colorado State University ROTC walk during the Ram Walk tailgate Nov. 12. Members of the CSU ROTC carried the game ball from the Wyoming border all the way to Canvas Stadium prior to the game. The CSU football team lost 14-13 to the University of Wyoming Cowboys. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University mascot CAM the Ram walks in the Ram Walk prior to the football game against the University of Wyoming Cowboys Nov. 12. The Rams lost 14-13 to the visiting Cowboys. Collegian | Gregory James

A Colorado State University super fan known as Goal-rilla watches as the football team walks by Nov. 12. The Rams lost 14-13 to the University of Wyoming Cowboys in the annual Border War game. Collegian | Gregory James

Members of the Colorado State University Marching Band perform during the Ram Walk Nov. 12. The Rams lost 14-13 to the Wyoming Cowboys. Collegian | Gregory James

CAM the Ram leads the football team’s run out onto the field before the Border War game Nov 12. The Rams lost 14-13 to the Wyoming Cowboys. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons gets tackled by a Wyoming defender Nov 12. The Rams lost 14-13 to the visiting Cowboys. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University kicker Henry Katleman (65) kicks the ball off after the Rams score Nov. 12. The Rams lost 14-13 to the University of Wyoming Cowboys. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (85) runs after catching a pass Nov. 12. The Rams lost to the University of Wyoming Cowboys in the annual Border War game 14-13. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University tight end Peter Montini (44) runs after catching a pass against the University of Wyoming Nov. 12. The Rams lost the annual Border War 14-13. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University linebacker Dequan Jackson (5) tackles University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen Nov. 12. Jackson led the Rams with 13 total tackles, including five solo tackles in the Rams’ 14-13 loss. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University defensive lineman C.J. Onyechi (2) rushes University of Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons Nov. 12. The Rams lost 14-13. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) celebrates getting a sack against the University of Wyoming Nov. 12. Kamara had two tackles in the game. The Rams lost 14-13. Collegian | Gregory James

A Colorado State University defender tackles University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the Border War football game Nov. 12. The Rams’ defense held for most of the game but ultimately gave up the touchdown that won the game, leading to a 14-13 loss for the Rams. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University running back Avery Morrow (25) celebrates a first down run against the University of Wyoming Nov. 12. Morrow had over 104 yards rushing in the Rams 14-13 loss. Collegian | Gregory James

A host of Colorado State University defenders tackle University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the Border War football game Nov. 12. The Rams lost 14-13. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University quarterback Clay Millen scrambles out of the pocket against the University of Wyoming Cowboys Nov. 12. Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) returns a punt for a touchdown against the University of Wyoming Cowboys Nov. 12. The Rams lost 14-13. Collegian | Gregory James

Members of the University of Wyoming football team hoist the Bronze Boot Nov. 12. The Colorado State University Rams lost to the Cowboys 14-13. Collegian | Gregory James





































