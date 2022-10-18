Rams football looks for season’s first home win against Hawaii

The Colorado State University Rams football team (overall 1-5, conference 1-1) is set to take on the University of Hawaii at Mānoa (2-5, 1-1) this week for the annual State Pride game following a 17-13 Homecoming loss to Utah State University. In conference play so far, the Rams have been outscored by opponents 31-30, a far cry from their combined 164-43 scoreline in their nonconference schedule.

Following the Rams’ first win under head coach Jay Norvell against his former team two weeks ago, the team garnered the fourth-largest crowd in Canvas Stadium’s history for Homecoming & Family Weekend against Utah State, which tallied 35,009 people in attendance.

The last time the Rams won at home was over a year ago, when they defeated San Jose State University Oct. 9, 2021, with a score of 32-14.

“If we can add productive passing play with what we’re doing on defense, what we’re doing on special teams and what we’re doing in the running game, I think we can be a much more complete football team and be a much more dangerous football team.” -Jay Norvell, CSU head football coach

All season long, the Rams have been ravaged by injury, particularly to the offense. On that list has been quarterback Clay Millen, who has been out due to a shoulder injury for multiple weeks. However, during the team’s weekly press conference, Norvell said Millen is practicing this week and is hoping to be able to play against Hawaii.

The running game as of late has been formidable, with running back Avery Morrow averaging 142 yards over the last two games. The third-down game, however, has continued to lack, going 7-27 on third downs during the same stretch. The hope is that Millen’s return will bring a spark to the passing game and improve those numbers and open different types of offensive opportunities.

As of Monday, the Rams are favored to win the matchup by a spread of 4.5 points. If the defense continues its dominance and the offense does what it is capable of and designed to do, the Rams have a good chance at taking home their first home win of the season.

The game will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Canvas Stadium.

