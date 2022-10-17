CSU football’s Homecoming game spoiled by Utah State 17-13

Running back Alex Berrouet (29) runs out to the field at the start of Colorado State University’s Homecoming game against Utah State University Oct. 15. The Rams lost 17-13.

After winning their first game of the season last week, Colorado State University football hosted Utah State University Oct. 15 for Homecoming & Family Weekend 2022. The Aggies spoiled the Rams’ Homecoming, winning 17-13.

The game’s attendance of 35,009 was the fourth-largest crowd in Canvas Stadium’s short history. The Rams have not won at home since they beat San Jose State University 32-14 for Homecoming last season.

Ad

The defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State improved to a 3-4 record (2-1 conference), while the Rams fell to 1-5 (1-1 conference).

“Pooler started at quarterback for the Rams in place of Clay Millen, who missed another week with his shoulder injury. He completed 11 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in his first collegiate start.”

Reminiscent of last week’s defensive excellence, the Rams defense opened the game with an interception from linebacker Cam’Ron Carter. Kicker Michael Boyle finished off CSU’s responding drive with a 23-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.



After the Aggies scored to go up 7-3, running back Avery Morrow opened the second quarter with a 26-yard rushing touchdown to retake the lead for the Rams 10-7.

Utah State tied the game at 10 early in the second half before taking a 17-10 lead on a rushing touchdown by quarterback Bishop Davenport. Davenport is Utah State’s third quarterback to see the field after Cooper Legas and Levi Williams both went down with injuries.

Defense led to offense yet again for CSU as a fumble recovery led to a 35-yard field goal by Boyle to cut Utah State’s lead to 17-13 early in the fourth quarter.

CSU quarterback Giles Pooler threw an interception late in the fourth quarter that was originally returned for a touchdown but was called back due to penalties. The Aggies used their final drive to run out the clock and win the game.

Pooler started at quarterback for the Rams in place of Clay Millen, who missed another week with his shoulder injury. He completed 11 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in his first collegiate start.

The Rams converted on just two of their 15 third downs.

CSU will look to bounce back in a winnable home matchup against the University of Hawaii next Saturday, Oct. 22.

Reach Kaden Porter at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @kqporter5.