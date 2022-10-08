CSU volleyball brings home win and loss, falls in MW standings

Colorado State University setter Ciera Pritchard (11) and middle blocker Naeemah Weathers (9) block the ball during a volleyball game against the University of Nevada, Reno Oct. 6. CSU won 3-0.

The Colorado State University volleyball team proved their dominance yet again in a 3-0 win Oct. 6 against the University of Nevada, Reno. As of Thursday night, Colorado State extended their record to 12-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play, and they were No. 1 in the Mountain West Conference.

Middle blocker Karina Leber started CSU off strong with the first kill of the game, and middle blocker Malaya Jones ended the first set on a high note with another kill. Nevada’s first point of the first set resulted from a service error from the Rams. Setter Ciera Pritchard assisted nearly all of the kills in the first set, starting off an excellent game. Colorado State closed out set one with a 25-23 win.

The Rams came into the second set strong, executing four early kills. However, the Wolf Pack responded later in the set with three kills to add to two attack errors from CSU. Regardless, Colorado State finished the set off strong with a final score of 25-23 favoring the Rams.

CSU wasn’t afraid to utilize the Wolf Pack’s exhaustion in the third set. Despite some early errors from the Rams, they quickly focused in and defeated Nevada easily, 25-13.

Overall, CSU had a relatively low-error game, committing 19 errors compared to Nevada’s 29.

CSU did well, shutting out Nevada in three sets and showing their dominance in the Mountain West. This gave them some good preparation for their next game against San Jose State University.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as the Colorado State volleyball team lost their first Mountain West matchup 3-2 against San Jose State Oct. 8 in a duel of undefeated teams.

Neither team had a lead exceeding two points for the majority of the first set. The Rams’ biggest lead came at 17-14 after a pair of powerful kills from outside hitter Annie Sullivan and middle blocker Jones.

San Jose State stormed back, getting nine points to the Rams’ two to take a four-point lead. Three straight points from CSU weren’t enough to close the gap, and the Rams dropped the first set 25-22.

Colorado State found themselves down early in the second set, facing a three-point deficit at 13-10. The Rams changed their fortune late in the set, turning the tide mostly through San Jose’s errors and winning 25-19.

The third set mirrored the first in a scary fashion, as neither team gained an early advantage. But San Jose State found success late, closing the set with 14 points to CSU’s five to take it 25-17. The Spartans dominated in kills, getting 19 in the third set compared to the Rams’ nine.

CSU turned the tables in the fourth set, jumping out to an early 14-10 lead with firm control. A major factor was once again errors, with San Jose guilty of 13 in the set while Colorado State limited themselves to six. The Rams never trailed during this set, closing it out 25-20 to force the all-important fifth and final set.

Things started out rocky in the fifth set, and after several crucial mistakes CSU trailed 10-4. After a pair of timeouts, the Rams pulled together better points and didn’t allow the Spartans more than one point at a time the rest of the way. But CSU didn’t have enough time, falling short in the final set 15-12 and losing their first home game against San Jose State since 1984.



The Rams now sit at No. 4 in the Mountain West standings with a record of 5-1 in conference play and 12-5 on the season as they prepare for back-to-back road games against Fresno State University Thursday, Oct. 13 and San Diego State University Saturday, Oct. 15.

Reach Emma Askren and Dylan Heinrich at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.