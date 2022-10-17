CSU men’s basketball hits Moby Arena for Homecoming Scrimmage

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team gave a warm Ram welcome to fans at the Homecoming Scrimmage in Moby Arena at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. This event was a perfect opportunity for Colorado State to showcase new gold recruits as they faced off against the team’s green veterans.

After saying farewell to six former basketball players this season, six new Rams — including three freshmen, one senior and two graduate students — joined the men’s team and were welcomed by Moby Arena. With new faces and new skills on the court, Colorado State has a big opportunity to rebuild and continue as a strong program. A former face that was missed today was senior guard Isaiah Stevens, who is currently “back at home” recovering from his recent foot surgery, according to head coach Niko Medved.

It’s not too late to get over to Moby! 🏀 is in the air! #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/aKA76daGar — Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) October 15, 2022

Despite being on separate scrimmaging teams, Colorado State showed great levels of chemistry through their communication, enthusiasm and the energy they brought to the court.

The gold team’s new recruits included:

#3 Josiah Strong

#12 Patrick Cartier

#20 Joe Palmer

#32 Kyle Evans

#11 Jack Payne

#2 Taviontae Jackson

The Rams played three eight-minute quarters switching teams, integrating new players and challenging the teams’ chemistry with each other. A few new Rams fans should keep their eyes on are freshmen guards Jackson and Payne; the two guards integrated very well and encouraged movement in the court, quick steals and great shots.

If this scrimmage didn’t ignite your anticipation for the 2022-23 season, the Colorado State men’s basketball team will be back in Moby Arena to take on Metro State University in an exhibition match at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 before officially starting their season in November.

