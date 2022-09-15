CSU volleyball wins round 1 of Golden Spike against UC Boulder

The Colorado State University volleyball team hosted the biggest rivalry game of the season tonight in Moby Arena against the University of Colorado Boulder. Surrounded by a sold-out sea of white, the Colorado State Rams battled the Buffs for The Golden Spike and won tonight’s matchup 3-1.

Ad

Right out of the gate, Colorado State was ready to take on Boulder horns first, establishing an early lead in the first set. The Rams’ intensity on the court filled Moby Arena with high energy, tension and a desire to win. Notably, Kennedy Stanford became a force to reckon with, as the outside hitter delivered five kills in the first set alone. Despite Boulder’s efforts, Colorado State closed out the first set 25-18, leaving the Buffs in the dust.

As the second set unfolded, CU’s offensive moves snatched the lead early on, pushing the Rams to really work for the win. But CSU managed to close the scoreboard gap, steal the lead and win the second set 25-19. The two teams went neck and neck in the third and fourth sets, alternating the lead and looking for a win. Boulder beat the Rams in the third set 25-21, pushing the game into a fourth set. As the game dwindled down to the last overtime point, Colorado State won the fourth set 28-26.

Regardless of anything else, Colorado State held their own and closed out the matchup, winning round one of The Golden Spike 3-1. This was only a taste of the battle the Rams have ahead of them, as they travel to CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado, tomorrow to take on the Buffs for round two at 7 p.m.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1