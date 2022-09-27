CSU women’s soccer goes 1-0-1 to end 4-game road trip

The Colorado State University women’s soccer team took on San Diego State University Sept. 22. Three days later, they played The University of New Mexico, concluding their four-game road trip. The Rams defeated the Aztecs 2-0 and tied 1-1 against the Lobos.

CSU dominated in the first game, and during the 21st minute, the Aztecs scored an own goal, which gave the Rams an early lead. The Rams were quick to attack, as they followed up with another goal, this time scored by senior midfielder Liv Layton in the 30th minute.

Layton leads the team with three goals, and she has contributed nine total points so far this season. Layton has been a centerpiece to the Rams’ offense with half the season still remaining.

The Rams’ offense seemed controlled in the first half, but the defense dominated the game, as they pitched their second shutout victory of the season over the Aztecs. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet and redshirt junior goalkeeper Maddie Ogden had four saves total — two each — during Thursday’s shutout performance.

Going into the second game against UNM, the Rams and Lobos had an offensive battle, with the Rams putting up a total of 15 shots on goal. But the defense took over in the first half, as the Rams saved four shots on goal, and the Lobos saved three. Because of the great goalkeeping from Ogden, the first period remained scoreless.

The scoreless game continued into the second half, but it didn’t last very long, as senior midfielder Kaitlyn Abrams scored off an assist by Layton in the 54th minute of the game. The Rams’ lead was a short one, as the Lobos scored right back in the 63rd minute of the game.

Gavillet had four saves after allowing the earlier goal, making it a total of eight saves between the two Rams goalkeepers. Gavillet has allowed 11 goals with 30 saves so far this season, with an over 70% save rate. Gavillet will look to continue excellent play for the second half of the season. After a great defensive battle in the second half, the game ended in a tie, with just one goal scored by each team.

With just nine games left in the season, the Rams are 4-3-3. As half the season remains, the Rams will look to capitalize and show their dominance going forward. They will look to do so against Boise State University at home Sept. 29.

Reach Tyler Azzaro at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TylerAzzaro.