Drew Kulick tackling a starting role on CSU football

Members of the Colorado State University football team enter the field for their game against California State University, Sacramento Sept. 24. The Rams lost 41-10.

The Colorado State University football team welcomed Andrew Kulick, best known as Drew, a redshirt freshman linebacker. He was a walk-on at Colorado State in 2021 and put his head down, worked hard and made a name for himself and has now played in all four games this season as a linebacker for the Rams.

“I’ve always loved the Rams — green and gold blood — this is the place for me.” –Drew Kulick, redshirt freshman linebacker

Kulick didn’t feel like he had to overcome any obstacles to start for a Division I program as a walk-on.

“It’s no different than anyone else, really,” he said. Kulick believes in “putting your best foot forward” and will have a chance to show the Rams’ new coaching staff just why he should be playing in every single game for the remainder of the season.

Notably, he played high school football at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado. During his time there, he was the captain of the varsity football team as the quarterback and an outside linebacker. As Kulick said, having played both sides of the ball at a high level helps him to play better defense. Kulick wasn’t just tearing it up on the field; he was also setting a standard in the classroom.

“It’s definitely two different mindsets,” Kulick said. “Defense kind of attacks (and) quarterbacks kind of play analytical, but meshing (the) two together definitely helps.”

Kulick had other college offers but did not want to take them because of his love for the Rams. Being from Aurora, he felt Colorado State University was the place he wanted to start his college football career.

So far this season, Kulick has 14 total tackles, with four of those being tackles for loss and one being a sack for a loss of eight yards. He recorded his sack most recently against California State University, Sacramento, when he had his best game. In that game, he recorded five of his tackles as well. He is doing a great job cementing himself into the starting lineup this year and is taking some big steps toward being an even bigger positive for the Rams’ defense.

When asked what he is looking forward to the most this season, Kulick said, “Winning games with the team. … Go Rams.”

Notably, the Mountain West Wire even named Kulick as a breakout candidate and had high praises for the linebacker.

“If Kulick can continue this progress, however, it looks the Rams have a cornerstone in the defensive middle for a couple years to come,” Joshua Fredlund wrote for the Mountain West Wire.

The next opportunity to watch the Colorado State linebacker will be when the Rams continue their season against the University of Nevada, Reno at 8:30 p.m Oct. 7 in Reno, Nevada. Kulick will have the opportunity to prove once again that he’s meant to be a stalwart Ram.

