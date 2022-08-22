Colorado State women’s soccer starts season 1-1 in Utah

A triangle of soccer balls on the Colorado State University soccer field next to the Ram Field logo Oct. 15, 2021.

The Colorado State University women’s soccer team is coming off a 6-8-3 2021 season. The Rams went 5-3-1 at home and 1-4-2 on the road. Despite last season’s record, the Rams are ready for a fresh start.

With the 2022 season now in full swing, the Rams welcomed 11 new players. The new roster has some familiar faces, including 13 returning players from last season. On the roster, the squad has a solid mix of young and experienced players.

This past weekend, the team beat Utah Tech University 2-1 and lost to The University of Utah 3-0, starting the season off 1-1.

Senior midfielder Liv Layton and sophomore forward Ali Yoshida scored the first two goals of the season for the Rams during the first game against Utah Tech. CSU and Utah Tech played a close game, as they each had eight shots and four saves.

Colorado State played hard all the way to the end against Utah Tech, and Yoshida scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute. She was assisted by junior defender Kenady Leighton.

The Rams weren’t so lucky in the second game, as they failed to score against The University of Utah. CSU only had one corner kick while Utah had seven, which added to their struggle to get the ball in scoring position.

Utah’s defense seemed to overwhelm the Rams’ offense, as CSU only had four shots total and one on goal while Utah had 16 shots and seven on goal. The Rams’ offense was put to the test against Utah, and they will need to improve their ball movement for upcoming matches.

CSU redshirt senior goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet saved eight and allowed four goals between the first two games of the season.

The Colorado State women’s soccer team will look to bounce back next week when they play at the University of South Dakota Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. before their first three home games of the season. The Rams’ first home game will be against Southeast Missouri State University Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.

