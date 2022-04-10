Beer Edition: FoCo’s top bar and grills to watch CSU, Colorado sports

Fort Collins community enjoys a sunny sunday evening at Brothers Bar and Grill located in Old Town, Fort Collins on Apr. 10, 2022. (Michael Giles | The Collegian).

Fort Collins is known for many things, but when you’re not out at Horsetooth Reservoir or at a dispensary, you might find yourself looking for a good spot to watch Colorado’s professional and local sports. Whether you’re in Old Town or cruising the City, here are a few spots in FoCo that provide Colorado and Colorado State University sports while definitely not disappointing in the drinks and food service.

Mo Jeaux’s Bar & Grill

If you’re looking for a compact and comfortable environment, Mo Jeaux’s Bar & Grill is your spot. Located at 820 City Park Ave., it’s closer to CSU’s campus than Old Town, making Mo Jeaux’s a central location for off-campus students on the west side of the University.

Mo Jeaux’s is one of many restaurants around the area that offers several on-tap local draft beers from New Belgium Brewing Company and Odell Brewing Company. You can head over between 4-7 p.m. for a daily happy hour and grab a nice glass of 90 Shilling Ale or a classic Old Aggie Superior Lager.

If you’re looking for more than just a beer while playing table pool in the back of the building, Mo Jeaux’s offers numerous slow-smoked BBQ plates if you’re trying to get your hands messy. If you’re wanting more traditional bar food, the kitchen presents a classic Ram Burger with bacon, guacamole and cheddar.

Whether you’re on the lookout for a cozy hangout spot to watch a game or celebrate with your friends, Mo Jeaux’s is your spot for a casual and low maintenance outing.

Brothers Bar & Grill

If you’ve been in Fort Collins for a while you’ve probably made your way to Brothers Bar & Grill in Old Town. It’s one of the largest bars on our list, with maximum seating options for big or small parties, and it has several pool tables and arcade games sprinkled throughout the bar.

If you’re wanting more of an energetic and loud environment, Brothers should be your go-to. With about 30 TVs spread across the bar, you’ll never miss a dunk from basketball star David Roddy.

Alongside several inside seating options, Brothers offers outside seating while also pulling up their garage-style windows when the Colorado sun decides to come out. Whether you’re immersed by the TV lights or out enjoying the sun, you can find many drink deals any day of the week.

If you’re out on the town on a Saturday night, you can ask for $5 Ram Slammers or special $3 Green Tea Shots on Tuesdays. But their Monday through Friday 4-7 p.m. happy hour doesn’t withhold from their always available tasty menu.

You can expect just about every kind of bar food when it comes to ordering from Brothers, as they offer nachos, jumbo pretzel sticks, wings and burgers.

A customer favorite is the Smokehouse Burger, but many take a second glance at a different bacon delight: Gator Balls. But don’t worry, they’re much more appealing than Colorado’s infamous Rocky Mountain oysters. With chicken wrapped in bacon and stuffed with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños, you can’t find these balls anywhere else in FoCo.

Road 34 Deli & Tavern



Coming in at No. 2 with no actual ranking order is Road 34 Bike Shop & Tavern at 1213 W. Elizabeth St., which is right near Moby Arena. Not only is this bar a great spot for local drinks but they also serve as a bike shop six days a week.

Because most people are currently interested in the things you can devour, Road 34 offers weekend and happy hour specials. With a 4-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and all-day Sunday happy hour, you can get a dollar off any core draft drinks and fried food.

Their menu presents an organized look at the sandwiches, salads and appetizers they offer. One meal that Road-goers can order is the Naked Homeless Man. The BBQ-smothered chicken topped with provolone and bacon is great paired with the bar’s house cajun chips.

The overall surroundings of the bar are welcoming, with a smaller personal bar sitting area and pool tables. Road 34 seems to steadily have a line out the door and is a friendly area to occupy for watching local games.

Trailhead Tavern

To close out this standing of local bar and grills in Fort Collins, our last stop is Trailhead Tavern. Located close to campus in central Old Town, this is your typical local bar scene.

With a full-service bar up- and downstairs with foosball and shuffleboard, this large bar attracts locals and tourists. Although its abstract layout is different from an open floor plan, many gather to watch Colorado athletes compete while enjoying a cold drink.

The Tavern offers daily specials from the drink and food menus, like $6 burger baskets on Tuesdays, along with all-day happy hour Mondays followed by noon to 7 p.m. happy hour the other six days of the week.

If you need something more filling than a beer, Trailhead provides a full-scale bar menu with a list of apps and sandwiches. The bar follows trends similar to Mo Jeaux’s with themed burgers, showing the Bronco Burger with sauteed jalapeños, pepper jack, mayo and all the classic burger toppings.

While just about every bar offered to the Fort Collins community is pleasing to their customers, Trailhead Tavern and the other three listed here will supply just what you need to enjoy CSU and Colorado sports entertainment.

