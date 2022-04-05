CSU figure skating places in finals for first time in 8 years

Alexis Foster practices her turns on the ice at the Edora Pool Ice Center ice rink April 4. Foster got into skating through watching the Winter Olympics and watching her best friend skate.

The Colorado State University figure skating team hit the ice this weekend to compete in the 2022 National Intercollegiate Final at the Arrington Ice Arena in Adrian, Michigan, to finish out the season.

After dominating their regular-season competitions, the Colorado State figure skaters found themselves preparing to head to Adrian College. Notably, this is the first time in eight years that Colorado State’s club figure skating team competed in the national championship.

Once arriving in Michigan, the team was prepared to bring home an unforgettable nationals experience as they performed in a handful of events during the three-day weekend series. Among the events, several Rams performed and placed their names on the scoreboard.

In the pre-bronze cha cha dance event, three Rams found themselves competing for a spot on the leaderboard. Colorado State showed out in this event with all three athletes placing in the top 20. Those Rams included Kristen Barclay (fifth), followed by Katharina Prasetya (16th) and finally Sierra Belezos (18th).

Colorado State’s success didn’t stop there, though, as they placed in the top 10 for seven events during nationals. Since Colorado State hasn’t had the opportunity in eight years to show off their figure skating skills at this competition, the team brought everything they had to prove their strengths and close out the event.

In the preliminary dutch waltz dance, Selene Guilfoyle placed fourth, and Alexis Foster placed 16th. Guilfoyle continued her efforts in the competition and was the only Ram who found her name in first place: In the junior women’s short program, Guilfoyle competed against 14 other athletes from across the nation and came out on top.

“Nationals was such an uplifting experience — this team, my own personal growth and the work each of us has put into getting here has solidified core college memories for me, and I wouldn’t have wanted to experience this amazing moment with any other team,” Foster said.

Overall, the Colorado State figure skating team brought their all this weekend at the 2022 National Intercollegiate Final. The team’s final placements included 11th in both low and intermediate maneuvers as well as 10th place in high maneuvers. Overall, Colorado State placed 15th in the 2022 national finals. To stay up to date with the CSU figure skating team, follow their Instagram account @csufigureskating.

