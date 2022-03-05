CSU basketball finishes regular season taking down MW leaders Boise State

Kendle Moore (3) hold up 3 fingers after hitting a three pointer during the first half of play Mar. 5 as Colorado State takes on Boise State University at Moby Arena. Moore had 13 points in the first.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball lit up Moby Arena for the last time this 2021-22 season, hosting the Boise State University Broncos. Before tip off Ram seniors Chandler Jacobs, Adam Thistlewood and Kendle Moore were honored for their commitment to CSU for senior night.

Boise State is currently No. 1 in the Mountain West Conference with Colorado State right on their tail in second. In the two leaders last matchup CSU snatch a massive win in overtime in Boise, 77-74.

It was finally time for the long anticipated sell out game and both teams hit the court running. The Rams came out strong on defense but not quite warmed up on the scoring side going 0-3 until David Roddy finally got the Rams on the board. CSU went with their stride bringing the first tie of the game soon after, 7-7.

Following the tie, the Rams as a whole got into a flow on offense, out-scoring the Broncos 7-0 in about two minutes to get a 14-7 lead. Despite the leg up over Boise, the Rams knew coming in this would be a back and forth game.

With just over eight minutes left in the half both teams were pushing each other to their limits, but CSU seemed to be the most in control on both sides of the floor. The Rams not only were executing great offensive plays but were staying alive and aware on defense, as Roddy dunked after a steal from Kendle Moore giving the Rams a 29-27 lead.

Closing the half Colorado State didn’t rush to get points, moving the ball around, waiting for the right shot. The patience paid off as the Rams headed into the locker room up five, 41-36.

To start the final half in Moby Arena this season the Rams found themselves with an early ten point lead that was shortened to five due to bad passes and short shots by Colorado State. The struggle to stay ahead seemed to increase as the Broncos went on a scoring run being only two behind, 52-50.

Power machine Roddy and Moor were not going to go down without a fight, driving the ball from one side of the court to the other in finishing fashion. However the Broncos kept in the Rams’ sight bringing the game to it’s sixth tie, 62-62 with 4:30 left in the game.

Roddy was showered with ‘MVP’ chants from the student section after he brought the Rams back up with a dominant and one, to break the tie. With less than one minutes on the clock James Moors keeps the Rams up with a hard layup to give CSU a one point lead, 69-68.

In the final seconds of the game Moore made two crucial free throws leaving the Broncos with one last chance on offense. Boise star Marcus Shaver Jr. however failed in the final shot, making the Rams 24-4 to finish the season, winning 71-68.

Roddy led the team once again finishing the night with 23 points and going 3-3 on the free throw line, followed by Moore with 19 and Isaiah Stevens with 12. The Rams head to Las Vegas for the MW Championship tournament on a three game winning streak, on March 10.

