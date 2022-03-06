Rams softball 0-2 after Colorado Classic shortened by weather

The Colorado State University softball team hosted their first matches on Ram Field in Fort Collins for the Colorado Classic tournament March 4.

The Rams were planning on a five-game run across the three-day weekend tournament, but the Colorado weather had other ideas for the outside games. CSU ended up only hitting the field on Friday to play against the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Utah Valley University.

With an early 10 a.m. start, the Rams hit the ground running with an early lead in the first inning against the Badgers, 3-0. Both teams were then held dry until Wisconsin took the last four innings, outscoring the Rams 7-0.

The Badgers left no room for the Rams to come back, taking the game 7-3. Ram hitters Ashley York, Hailey Smith and Danielle Serna led the Rams after game one, scoring the only three runs of the match.

Friday afternoon, the Rams returned to Ram Field to take on the Utah Valley Wolverines — unknowingly for their last game. York and Smith both obtained on-base runs in the first inning, giving the Rams another early lead, 2-0.

Both squads were held through the second inning, but come inning three, the Rams doubled their score but were challenged when Utah Valley tied the game at 4.

😔 Unfortunately we aren’t able to play another game this weekend due to the weather. We will back home next week for the Colorado State Classic starting Friday. https://t.co/EnLls8wxUR — Colorado State Softball (@CSUSoftball) March 5, 2022

The Wolverines continued to find momentum, though, outplaying the Rams in innings five and six, 5-3, ultimately holding that lead through the last stretch of the game. Despite the Rams outhitting UVU 12-10, they lost the overall match, 9-7.

York led the Rams through the game, getting over home plate three times, followed by Smith with two, Maya Matsubara and Morgan Crosby both adding one each.

Soon came the cold and wet Colorado weather, which determined the ending of the Colorado Classic. The Rams were scheduled to have round two against Wisconsin and another two matches against Utah Valley, but they were canceled, and CSU recapped the weekend 0-2.

However, the Rams will get another chance to host as they introduce the Colorado State Classic for their next tournament March 11-13. The green and gold will have four games: two against the University of Washington and the others against the University of Northern Colorado.

Reach Taylor Paumen at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TayTayPau.