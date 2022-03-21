CSU women’s tennis goes 1-2 on the week, secures big win over CU

The ebb and flow of collegiate sports were on full display this past week for the Colorado State University women’s tennis team, as the team went 1-2 in their three matchups.

The Rams kicked off the week with an enormous 4-2 team win over the University of Colorado Boulder March 15. The win marks the first time in school history the Rams women’s tennis team has taken down the Buffs.

Lucia Natal led the Rams out to a hot start after dominating her singles match with 6-2 and 6-1 victories. After falling behind early, Sarka Richterova came back to win her singles match 7-5 and 7-6.

A crucial securing of the doubles point ultimately sealed the win for the Rams. While the Buffs won round three, the Rams won two with Radka Buzkova/Matea Mihaljevic and Richterova/Somer Dalla-Bona.

While the win over CU was certainly an important win for the program, the remainder of the week did not go as smoothly for the Rams. The Rams faced back-to-back tough matchups against No. 17 ranked Loyola Marymount University and No. 67 ranked California State University, Fullerton.

The Rams lost their Loyola match March 18 with a team score of 4-1, with Dalla-Bona’s singles win earning CSU their only point of the day.

The matchup March 19 with CSUF was much closer, but the end result was ultimately another loss, this time losing 4-3. Buzkova, Dalla-Bona and Sarah Weekley all secured wins in their singles matchups. However, the Rams dropped the beginning two doubles matches and in turn lost the matchup.

It’s important to note that three of the five CSU losses this year have come from ranked opponents. While this may be discouraging to some, the Rams have had six strong wins, most of which being on the road.

Colorado State will begin Mountain West Conference play this weekend as they take on San Jose State University March 26, followed by a matchup with California State University, Fresno March 27.

Reach Jeremiah Janzen at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @JeremiahJanzen.