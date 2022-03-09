CSU women’s basketball breaks UNM loss streak in semifinals

Colorado State University Rams celebrate their semifinals win against the University of New Mexico Lobos during the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas March 8, 2022.

After dominating the quarterfinals against the University of Wyoming last night, the Colorado State University women’s basketball team took to the court for day three of the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship semifinals against the University of New Mexico. With Rams’ hard work and determination, Colorado State defeated New Mexico for the first time in two years with a final score of 82-71.

Previously in this regular season, Colorado State fell short in both matchups against New Mexico. The first time the Rams and Lobos hit the court was Jan. 15, when they servedCSU an 85-74 loss in Moby Arena. The Rams battled once again in New Mexico’s WisePies Arena, aka The Pit, on Feb. 2 and took home an 81-73 loss.

Determined to change this losing streak against UNM, Colorado State came out ready to fight. In the first half, the Rams managed to keep the lead on the Lobos with a halftime score of 32-30. They shut down New Mexico’s fast pace game and took it one shot at a time.

As the Rams entered the second half, the team’s energy showed intensity and pure focus to finally defeat the Lobos. By the end of the third quarter, Colorado State had established a 10-point lead and wasn’t looking to stop there. To finish off the matchup, the Rams managed to make 26 points in the fourth quarter.

The team came out ready defensively and dominated offensively, knocking out the second-seed UNM in the Mountain West. According to head coach Ryun Williams, the Rams will, “prepare for tomorrow the same way we prepared for today. … We will regroup and light our air on fire tomorrow”.

GOIN’ TO THE ‘ !!! Rams advance to the MW Tournament Championship for the first time since 2016. MW Semifinal

CSU 82 // NM 71

FINAL#CSURams x #MWMadness pic.twitter.com/Wc1KTRQDag — Colorado State Women’s Basketball (@CSUWBasketball) March 9, 2022

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team will head into the Mountain West championship game tomorrow night at 8 p.m. mountain time against the number one seed in the Mountain West, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. You can support the women’s basketball team as they finish out the Mountain West championship, which will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.