CSU men’s basketball prepares for Border War against Wyoming

As the season continues to unfold, the Colorado State University men’s basketball team prepares to take on their biggest rivals in the first Border War battle of the season against the University of Wyoming on Monday, Jan. 31 in Laramie, Wyoming.

Despite Colorado State coming off a loss against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, they have to prepare for one of the biggest matchups of the season ahead of them. Currently, the Rams have a 16-2 overall season along with a 6-2 conference record, ranking them now third in the Mountain West Conference. The Cowboys are currently 16-3 overall with a 5-1 conference record and ranked second in the Mountain West, beating CSU by one placement.

Both teams are nearly neck and neck for the 2021-22 season and are ready to battle for the title of the best in the Mountain West. Around this time in the 2020-21 season, the Colorado State Rams served the Wyoming Cowboys two very close back-to-back losses right in their home arena. Both games were so close that the Rams couldn’t manage more than a nine-point lead, winning 74-72 on Feb. 4, 2021, and 68-59 on Feb. 6.

The Rams will be heading to Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium with a 2-1 away record, looking to take on the Cowboys’ 8-0 home record. Despite these odds, Colorado State should bring their best efforts to get a comeback and claim a winning streak.

The dynamic duo, David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens, are leading the Rams in full force. Roddy is looking to continue elevating his gameplay after being placed on the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watchlist for his stellar season and career so far, representing one of Colorado State sports’ most prestigious honors on the court.

This couldn’t have been done alone or without Stevens’ contributions to Roddy’s game quality and points. With Stevens’ consistent leadership, he has contributed outstanding averages each game, pushing Colorado State in the final regular-season stretch.

The Wyoming Cowboys aren’t ready for the dedication to game execution that the Colorado State Rams have continually brought to every matchup this season. It will be an exciting game for both teams as the first Border War of the season comes at nearly identical turning points in their seasons.

Support the Colorado State Rams as they travel north to battle the Wyoming Cowboys for the contest set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. The Border War will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.