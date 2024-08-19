From your editors: We’re pulling back the curtain

Dear readers,

Student journalism has been a part of Colorado State University since 1891. It all started with us — The Rocky Mountain Collegian. We’ve had many different iterations of our name: The Rocky Mountain Collegian, The Fort Collins Journal, Collegian and The Collegian have all graced the top of our page, called the masthead.

From there, the KCSU radio station was started and then Collegian TV. In 2008, the existence of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation also came from us, thanks to our infamous and often-mentioned freedom of speech incident. Now that we’re independent, the RMSMC family has some new members: College Avenue Magazine, Fifty03 Visuals and Tree Stump Films.

We’ve had dozens and dozens of editors in chief and even more staff members. In our 100th year, over 2,000 people had worked at The Collegian. Thirty-three years later, that number continues to grow.

We’re one of the oldest college papers in the country and crack the top-three oldest list in the west. Our halls are decorated with framed awards and stories that made a splash. We’ve covered the city and the campus since our inception. For a time, we printed national news from the Associated Press wires. Historically, we’ve published as a daily for the longest amount of time, a monthly at the start of our history and, currently, a weekly.

The 1997 Spring Creek Flood wiped out a section of our physical archives, but most of them still exist in the library and in our conference room. This year, we want to highlight both our internal process with this edition and reflect on our history as we enter our 134th year.

Student journalism is guided by a list of ethics through the Society of Professional Journalists — imploring us to act independently, minimize harm and seek the truth and report it. These principles are printed in the editor in chief’s office and remain our guidepost alongside the First Amendment and CSU’s Principles of Community. These three documents guide our reporting and editing. They make the paper what it is today.

In a world increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence, fake news and general dishonesty, trust in our news sources is rare. While many news organizations are staffed by reporters committed to ethical and accurate journalism, it’s difficult and time-consuming to sort the good from the bad, especially in an election year and especially when much of the journalistic process is a mystery to the general public.

To address the unknowns surrounding the methods of news gathering — at least at our newspaper — this edition brings you a peek behind the curtain, an introduction to the processes and policies that make The Collegian uniquely The Collegian. This is all about us: the stories we’ve written that have left an impact on us as editors, the vision for our desks this year, more about us individually as people and the memories captured by a camera that defined our experience at The Collegian thus far.

We invite you to join us as we reminisce on our mission, path and purpose. Welcome.

Allie Seibel, editor in chief

Hannah Parcells, content managing editor

Adah McMillan, executive editor

Reach Allie Seibel, Hannah Parcells and Adah McMillan at editor@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.