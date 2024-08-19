The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Meet the copy desk: We’re The Collegian’s last line of defense

Adah McMillan and Claire Vogl
August 21, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

Dear readers,

You don’t hear from us very often. We’re the copy desk, and though we don’t crank out articles like The Collegian‘s other desks, we have a hand in each word published both in print and digitally. We edit every single article for grammar, punctuation, style, accuracy and ethics. We’re like Grammarly but way better.

Most people don’t know about the accuracy and ethics part of our job. A brilliant mind at The Collegian once said the copy desk is the last line of defense against inaccessibility, misinformation and, of course, typos. The most crucial responsibility we have as editors is to ensure we publish factually sound content that reflects unbiased reporting, accurate representation and integrity.

Our job is exciting — we know. Each and every one of our editors takes pride in the importance of copy editing not only for readability purposes but also for the reputation of our newspaper. One misspelled name or incorrect quote is all it takes to receive an email accusing our staff of defamation.

If you ask any of the copy editors what our dream job is, the answer likely won’t deviate too far from, “I’m already working it.” Aside from the obligatory technical training we receive, the copy desk has taught us how to be better humans. Whether we’re laughing through the busy content nights or exercising patience in the middle of a chaotic newsroom, The Collegian is a guiding light in our professional and personal growth.

Venturing even further behind the scenes, the copy desk is fueled by daily walks to CAM’s Lobby Shop, Coke Zero and trips to Boulder, Colorado, to eat at the one and only Khow Thai Cafe. There’s something about sharing a steaming plate of pad see ew that leaves you soul bonded.

The copy desk is eager to dive headfirst into another year of delivering top-notch content to our Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities.

Sincerely,

Adah McMillan, executive editor

Claire Vogl, copy chief

Reach Adah McMillan and Claire Vogl at copy@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Adah McMillan
Adah McMillan, Executive Editor
Adah McMillan is the executive editor for The Collegian and is enthusiastic for another year working with the copy desk. McMillan is majoring in journalism and media communication and minoring in computer science, and she will graduate this December. She hails from Longmont, Colorado. As executive editor, McMillan safeguards the readability and credibility of The Collegian. She works with the copy chief and other copy editors to edit all print and online articles for grammar, style and accuracy. Editing is one of McMillan’s favorite things to do. She loves being involved in The Collegian’s production and learning about Colorado State University and the Fort Collins community as she edits content. McMillan also enjoys playing the piano, rereading her favorite books, rewatching her favorite shows and drinking Coke Zero. When she isn’t being thusly sedentary, she’s walking around campus to soak in some sunlight and daydream about moving to Thailand. McMillan often says it’s hard for her to think about her future career because she already works her dream job. The Collegian is a community of passionate, intelligent people working for the grand cause of student journalism, and McMillan is thrilled to take part in that purpose.
Claire Vogl
Claire Vogl, Copy Chief
After two years as a copy editor, Claire Vogl is now the copy chief for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, and she couldn’t be more excited to work alongside some of Colorado State University’s finest writers and editors. Growing up in St. Louis, Vogl found herself taking photographs, writing prolifically and editing her friends’ essays, eventually sparking a lifelong passion for storytelling and ethical reporting. She is now a journalism and media communication major and incredibly grateful for the knowledge, resources and professors the JMC department has provided her with. Vogl’s writing typically focuses on popular culture and the hidden figures who influence it. Whether it be queer representation in country music or Black voices that shape colloquial slang, she prioritizes informing readers of overlooked contributions to mainstream media. Now in her junior year, Vogl has fallen in love with Fort Collins and the people who make it home. She enjoys stargazing at Horsetooth Reservoir, reading historical fiction, writing poetry, finding new music and singing. When she's not working away at the Lory Student Center, you can usually find her with friends at Mugs Old Town munching on a — vegetarian — breakfast quesadilla. Joining The Collegian has been Vogl’s best decision at CSU. Not only is it a newspaper by students, for students, it offers a platform for growth and endless learning for those who are lucky enough to be a part of it.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.