Meet the copy desk: We’re The Collegian’s last line of defense

Dear readers,

You don’t hear from us very often. We’re the copy desk, and though we don’t crank out articles like The Collegian‘s other desks, we have a hand in each word published both in print and digitally. We edit every single article for grammar, punctuation, style, accuracy and ethics. We’re like Grammarly but way better.

Ad

Most people don’t know about the accuracy and ethics part of our job. A brilliant mind at The Collegian once said the copy desk is the last line of defense against inaccessibility, misinformation and, of course, typos. The most crucial responsibility we have as editors is to ensure we publish factually sound content that reflects unbiased reporting, accurate representation and integrity.

Our job is exciting — we know. Each and every one of our editors takes pride in the importance of copy editing not only for readability purposes but also for the reputation of our newspaper. One misspelled name or incorrect quote is all it takes to receive an email accusing our staff of defamation.

If you ask any of the copy editors what our dream job is, the answer likely won’t deviate too far from, “I’m already working it.” Aside from the obligatory technical training we receive, the copy desk has taught us how to be better humans. Whether we’re laughing through the busy content nights or exercising patience in the middle of a chaotic newsroom, The Collegian is a guiding light in our professional and personal growth.

Venturing even further behind the scenes, the copy desk is fueled by daily walks to CAM’s Lobby Shop, Coke Zero and trips to Boulder, Colorado, to eat at the one and only Khow Thai Cafe. There’s something about sharing a steaming plate of pad see ew that leaves you soul bonded.

The copy desk is eager to dive headfirst into another year of delivering top-notch content to our Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities.

Sincerely,

Adah McMillan, executive editor

Claire Vogl, copy chief

Reach Adah McMillan and Claire Vogl at copy@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.