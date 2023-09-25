Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

Goose set to soar at CSUs Lory Student Center
Goose set to soar at CSU's Lory Student Center

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

MacMahon: Quiet places at CSU to destress from Homecoming

Taylor MacMahon, Collegian Columnist
October 12, 2023
The+lake+outside+the+Lory+Student+Center+sits+calmly+from+the+sidewalk+near+the+LSC+on+October+6%2C+2023.
The lake outside the Lory Student Center viewed from a sidewalk Oct. 6.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Homecoming weekend is a very exciting time, but it can also be very overstimulating. It’s important to celebrate in the ways that feel supportive to you, especially because Homecoming is a celebration of Colorado State University and the CSU community, and you are a part of that. One thing I have found supportive is spending time reconnecting and coming home to nature, so here are some of my favorite nature spaces on CSU’s campus.

Ad

The Heritage Arboretum is a hidden sanctuary of campus I didn’t know about until this past summer. It is located on the west side of Canvas Stadium and has many trees with changing leaves. It is a wonderful, peaceful and quiet place to immerse yourself and get a little lost in nature. 

As a location close to Canvas Stadium where most of the craziness of Homecoming will take place, the Arboretum is a great opportunity for you to take a short break if you start to feel overstimulated. The quiet area allows your nervous system to re-regulate a bit more as well as just take a break away from the loudness. Plus, you get the chance to be right next to the gardens of flower beds and plants from six major regions of Colorado.

If you’re a major flower enthusiast, then another great spot to relax and escape to is the Annual Flower Trial Garden. This is a magical place and CSU’s very own secret garden. With the endless rows of flowers surrounding you, providing a sense of comfort, calm, awe and wonder, I can’t recommend this spot enough.

To get to the Trial Garden from the main part of campus, you can take an underground tunnel to bypass the College Avenue traffic. The Trial Garden has hundreds of types of flowers in every color imaginable with beautiful trees and perfect grass to lie in; it’s my favorite place to watch the leaves in the wind over my head.

The Trial Garden environment creates an opportunity for you to be away from the center of campus where most of the crowds are while taking the time to rest. It creates a calming, grounding opportunity for you to be with all the flowers and gives your mind a space to wander. It also provides the opportunity for you to do yoga, forest bathe or just read a good book, prioritizing your needs and self-care.

Plus, right across the street, if you want to continue exploring east of campus, you can walk through trellis archways, relax under a gazebo covered in vines or find hidden-away picnic tables. This is a great quiet place to go on a grounding walk, hear the sound of your footsteps and be fully surrounded by nature, especially during Homecoming weekend, when it can be harder to find quiet spaces.

A final location that has close proximity to this weekend’s excitement but also allows you some space is The Lagoon, which is located in front of the Lory Student Center with a breathtaking view of the Intramural Fields and foothills. You can breathe, walk or sit and enjoy the gentleness of water rippling calmly in the breeze. It is also a fantastic place to admire the reflection of the sun setting. You can enjoy the festivities happening at the LSC from a distance you feel comfortable with. 

By being near but not too far away from the festivities and excitement, The Lagoon allows you the opportunity to enjoy the energy of Homecoming while also being able take a moment for yourself on a bench, watching the water ripple and the plants dance in the wind.

Celebrating Homecoming looks different for all of us, and nature can be such a supportive celebratory place to ground, take a deep breath and celebrate coming home to nature and ourselves. Homecoming is a time to celebrate Colorado State University and CSU students, and a big part of that is making sure you are celebrating in the ways that feel supportive to you. Have a happy Homecoming, and take care, Ram friends!

Ad

Reach Taylor MacMahon at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @macmahon_taylor.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Lopez: Have you gotten your costume yet?
Lopez: Have you gotten your costume yet?
Lopez: 5 fall activities to participate in this October
Lopez: 5 fall activities to participate in this October
Colorado State University defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) has been the target of many death threats after his hit against Travis Hunter Sept. 16.
Lopez: Stop normalizing death threats against athletes
The Andrew G. Clark buildings B wing Oct. 15. Clark B consists of two hallways connecting the second and third floors of the A and C wings.
Secrest: Clark's condition shows we don't fully appreciate liberal arts
Parcells: Womens sports attendance world record is sign of change
Parcells: Women's sports attendance world record is sign of change
Ceriani: Keeping U+2 off ballot is damaging
Ceriani: Keeping U+2 off ballot is damaging
More in Homepage
Chef Sookie working the runway during the corgi costume contest with her owners Shelly and Jason at Tour de Corgi Oct 7.
A parade of fluff: Tour de Corgi celebrates 9 years
A group of Poudre School District students gather outside the Poudre School District Information Technology Center Oct. 10. Students and parents protested the proposed vote to merge Polaris Expeditionary Learning School. Under the merger, younger students would be relocated to Olander Elementary School, and older students would be moved to Blevins Middle School.
Poudre School District tables vote on Polaris school merger
Colorado State University football players celebrate after a touchdown.
Rams look to win against Boise State in Homecoming battle
A Ram fans STATE bus sits next to the Colorado State University Intramural Fields during a tailgate that took place before the Homecoming game against San Jose State University Oct. 9, 2021.
Seriously: Top things to avoid this Homecoming weekend
Seriously: New study reveals the biology of a true Ram
Seriously: New study reveals the biology of a true Ram
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)
Peanuts to CAM: A history of CSU's mascots
More in Opinion
Seriously: Parents return to their roots during Homecoming
Seriously: Parents return to their roots during Homecoming
Seriously: CDC announces sleeveless shirts as new frat flu symptom
Seriously: CDC announces sleeveless shirts as new frat flu symptom
Seriously: 5 fresh word names for your baby Ram
Seriously: 5 fresh word names for your baby Ram
Lopez: Have you decided who youre going to be yet?
Lopez: Have you decided who you're going to be yet?
Seriously: Illnesses tie us together
Seriously: Illnesses tie us together
Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected
Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *